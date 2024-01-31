Lord Advocate voices ‘profound concerns’ about planned changes to jury system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lord Advocate voices ‘profound concerns’ about planned changes to jury system

By Press Association
The Lord Advocate said proposed changes to Scotland’s jury system could make it ‘far more difficult’ for prosecutors to achieve a conviction (PA)
Scotland’s most senior prosecutor has warned changes proposed by ministers to the jury system could make it “far more difficult” for people to be found guilty after trial.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC described plans from the Scottish Government to change the size of a jury and the proportion of jurors required for a verdict of guilty as “very concerning”.

She insisted the changes, included in the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill, are “the wrong way to proceed”, and said the Crown has “very profound concerns about what is proposed”.

She made the comments to MSPs on Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee who are scrutinising the legislation, which if passed will scrap Scotland’s controversial not proven verdict, leaving just guilty and not guilty verdicts open to juries.

But while currently an accused person can be found guilty if eight members of a jury of 15 agree that is the correct verdict, the new law requires eight out of 12 jurors to support a conviction.

Ms Bain told the committee: “The changes in relations to the jury size and the majority are very concerning and they would to my mind make it far more difficult to achieve a conviction in the type of cases we are so concerned with here.”

“The Bill has been introduced amid concerns over the low levels of convictions for rapes and other sexual offences.

The Lord Advocate said for acquaintance rapes, involving a single accused person, there is a “very low level of conviction rates in these type of cases”.

She told MSPs: “I consider that the changes that are proposed will make it more difficult to get a conviction in the type of cases we are talking about here today.

“Currently the system we operate is one of a system of a simple majority based on where there is 15 jurors.

“We’re going to be increasing the percentage required of that jury for a guilty verdict.”

The Lord Advocate explained the Crown Office is concerned that while the new system would require a two-thirds majority of jurors for a guilty verdict to be returned, there is no similar requirement for not guilty verdicts.

She said: “In other jurisdictions that operate a qualified majority, or a requirement for unanimity, this applies to the returning of both guilty and not guilty verdicts, and the provisions in Scotland would be unique in requiring only a majority for guilty verdicts.”

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC was giving evidence to the Criminal Justice Committee at Holyrood (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She added that as it stands, the new law could see an accused person acquitted even if seven out of the 12 jurors believe them to guilty.

This would be “more undesirable than the existing difficulties caused by the not proven verdict”, the Lord Advocate said.

She said: “If Parliament is considering changing the majority, it might be worth considering whether the majority should remain for both guilty and not guilty verdicts, and whether there should be a provision for retrial.”

Ms Bain went on to warn it could “erode public confidence in the justice system to go ahead with the two-thirds majority proposal without the sort of safeguards the Crown are asking for”.

She told the committee: “Given our concerns and to ensure consistency with other jurisdictions that require unanimity or a qualified majority, there should be provision for the Crown to seek the authority of the court for a retrial where a majority is not reached.”

Ms Bain insisted it would be “appropriate” for the Crown to seek to re-raise proceedings in such cases, though she stressed this would not be an automatic right, saying “careful consideration” would be given.

She also said giving “far better support” to victims, so they are better prepared when they come to court, could help increase convictions.

The Lord Advocate added: “If you have a better prepared victim, if they are ready for court, if they are prepared for the court process and they have the confidence to deal with it, and the confidence in the system… that to my mind would be one of the biggest and most significant improvements in what we do.

“I think that would really help.”