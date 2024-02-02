Sir Elton John and David Furnish attend funeral of Derek Draper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Elton John and David Furnish attend funeral of Derek Draper

By Press Association
Sir Elton John and his partner David Furnish are attending the funeral of Derek Draper (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish are attending the funeral of former political lobbyist-turned-psychologist Derek Draper, the husband of Kate Garraway, following his death last month.

The musician had previously invited Draper and Garraway, a Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter, to be his guests of honour at his Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert at London’s O2 Arena last year.

Kate Garraway, right, follows the coffin into the funeral service of her husband (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Draper, who fell seriously ill during the early part of the pandemic in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before he was discharged, had attended few public events over the last few years.

He died on January 3 aged 56 after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.

Garraway, 56, wearing a long black coat and pearl necklace, followed the coffin and greeted guests ahead of Draper being laid to rest.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair are among the mourners (Jonathan Brady/PA)

GMB stars Charlotte Hawkins, Ben Shephard, Richard Madeley, Alex Beresford, Rob Rinder, Susanna Reid, Sean Fletcher and Richard Arnold also attended the Church of St Mary The Virgin in Primrose Hill, north-west London, on Friday.

Garraway and Draper married at the church in September 2005.

TV presenter Fiona Phillips and This Morning editor Martin Frizell, who both worked on the former ITV morning programme GMTV, and former GMB star Piers Morgan were also in attendance.

Piers Morgan attends the funeral service of Derek Draper in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Also arriving for the service were former Labour MPs Ed Balls, Lord Peter Mandelson and Tristram Hunt as well as shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband, former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair and former Number 10 director of communications Alastair Campbell.

Draper was a former researcher of Lord Mandelson and was a key figure in the early years of New Labour in the 1990s.

Myleene Klass, who has previously stepped in to host Garraway’s Smooth Radio show was also among the mourners.

Journalist Robert Peston, talent manager Jonathan Shalit, former political editor of GMTV and ex-Labour MP Gloria De Piero and former Sky News political editor Adam Boulton also headed into the church.

Ben Shephard outside the service (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Garraway, 56, often provided health updates about her husband on the ITV morning programme and fronted two documentaries on the channel about how the family’s life changed following his illness.

The couple had two children, Darcey and Billy.