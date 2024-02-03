Labour’s Peter Kyle set for AI talks with tech giants during Washington visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour’s Peter Kyle set for AI talks with tech giants during Washington visit

By Press Association
Shadow cabinet minister Peter Kyle is in the US for meetings with tech giants (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Shadow cabinet minister Peter Kyle is in the US for meetings with tech giants (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Labour’s shadow technology secretary is planning a flurry of meetings with tech giants to discuss artificial intelligence developments during a visit to the United States.

Peter Kyle arrived in Washington DC on Saturday in preparation for a week of discussions with the US government and tech firms, including Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Google and Apple.

He will also meet others involved in developing artificial intelligence (AI), such as Oracle, Open AI and Anthropic.

Party officials said the Opposition frontbencher will use the talks with leading AI labs to discuss the potential for the emerging technology to improve public services, with plans to use it to speed up cancer scans and create personalised lesson plans for children.

Mr Kyle, whose brief also includes science, said he has already seen AI tools that he believes could have detected his mother’s lung cancer “earlier”, making its potential advancements in healthcare “personal”.

The MP for Hove, in an article for The Daily Telegraph in November, said his mother died 12 years ago, with her illness going undiagnosed for 18 months despite presenting to doctors with pain “numerous times”.

Speaking after arriving in the US, Mr Kyle said: “New technology is the greatest opportunity we have to restore our public services and grow the economy.

“I have seen AI tools which I believe would have caught my mum’s cancer earlier.

“It is personal for me to get this technology used in a way which keeps families together for longer.

“UK businesses can benefit hugely from the innovation this latest wave of technology can bring.

“A Labour government wants to unleash innovation and give companies the certainty needed to invest in our country, boosting wages and getting the economy growing again.”

Labour, which is well in front of the Conservatives in opinion polls ahead of a likely general election later this year, has said it will introduce a Regulatory Innovation Office to speed up existing AI regulations and make safety reporting requirements mandatory for labs at the heart of innovation with the technology.

In November, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chaired the first global AI summit at Bletchley Park as world governments look at regulating the technology, which experts have warned could pose a danger to humanity if not effectively controlled.

Andrew Griffith, the Conservative minister for science, said: “Despite attempts to mask their anti-business record and ideas, the reality is Labour can’t say how they would support businesses to use AI safely whilst utilising it to grow and thrive, because they do not have a plan.”