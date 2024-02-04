Stormont Executive ready to start meeting challenges straight away – O’Neill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Stormont Executive ready to start meeting challenges straight away – O’Neill

By Press Association
Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill has been appointed as Northern Ireland’s first nationalist First Minister (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland’s new powersharing Executive will need to begin work immediately on tackling public sector funding challenges, First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said.

In an interview with the PA news agency, Sinn Fein’s Ms O’Neill said she believes there is a sense of cohesion within the new team of Stormont ministers to press the case for an improved funding model for Northern Ireland.

Ms O’Neill also said there had not been a formal agreement between the Stormont parties around which ministries would be selected – but she denied her party had been surprised when the DUP unexpectedly took the education portfolio.

Ms O’Neill was appointed as Northern Ireland’s first nationalist First Minister when the Assembly returned from two years of cold storage on Saturday for a historic sitting.

Stormont Assembly
Newly appointed First Minister Michelle O’Neill, left, and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (NI Assembly/PA)

The DUP, Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party, cleared the way for the restoration of the powersharing institutions when it agreed a deal with the Government to address its concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly is the new deputy First Minister.

While the symbolic significance of a republican First Minister has been hailed by Sinn Fein, the two top jobs in the ministerial executive wield equal power and responsibility.

Ms O’Neill said there are many shared priorities between her and Ms Little-Pengelly.

She said: “You heard some of that overlapping in the speeches.

“Particularly around issues like childcare, that is one of the biggest issues facing families right now, affordable childcare being an option to them.

“I think this is something together, that this Executive wants to do.

“That, alongside so many other things, we know there is a big list of things to be done on all of our desks but we are ready to get down to that, and I think that is what is most important.

“I am determined to do our very best. This place has been starved of public services funding for over a decade because of the Tories in London, we can do much better than that.

“That’s a fight I think we have to fight together and I think there’s a combined effort across the Executive to have a proper funding model for here so we actually can do better public services and invest in the public sector workers.”

Stormont ministers were allocated using the D’Hondt process based on party strengths. Sinn Fein asked for a short adjournment during the proceedings after the DUP selected education as its first ministry, rather than finance as had been widely expected.

Ms O’Neill said: “I think sometimes in previous occasions we would have agreed what everybody was going to take.

“That didn’t happen. It was just a bit of go and see how it runs.

Stormont Assembly
Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill is now First Minister at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

“There was no formal agreement. It fell how it fell.”

Sinn Fein appointed Conor Murphy, Caoimhe Archibald and John O’Dowd as its ministerial team.

Ms O’Neill added: “I am delighted actually that we have ended up with the department of the economy, the department of finance and the department of infrastructure.

“Three crucially important departments and three very complementary departments.

“We are really delighted to get stuck in, and the ministerial team that I have appointed.

“A strong team, strong departments, ready to get at it, they are away to meet their department officials as we speak.

“We are straight into it from Monday.”

The new powersharing Executive will hold its first meeting on Monday.