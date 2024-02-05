Education Secretary fails to give Government top performance rating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Education Secretary fails to give Government top performance rating

By Press Association
Gillian Keegan was speaking during a live phone-in (Yui Mok/PA)
The Education Secretary failed to give the Government a top rating when asked to judge its performance.

Gillian Keegan said she would rate Rishi Sunak’s Government as “good” using Ofsted’s four-point grading scale – which ranks schools in England from “outstanding” to “inadequate”.

Asked how she would grade the Government’s performance during a phone-in on LBC Radio, Mrs Keegan said: “I would say ‘good’. Often a lot of the things that we’ve delivered nobody ever talks about.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan taking part in a live phone-in on LBC’s Breakfast show
She added: “When you’ve gone from 68% to 89% good or outstanding schools. When you’ve gone from no apprenticeship system to one that’s training 5.7 million people. I think you can look and say there’s a lot that has been achieved.”

Her comments came after Mrs Keegan refused to guarantee on Sunday that the Government’s childcare pledge would be met on time as she said she was “not in control of all the bits”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted last month that all eligible children in England would be able to benefit from his Conservative administration’s expanded childcare offer being phased in from the spring.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in March last year that eligible families of children as young as nine months would be able to claim 30 hours of funded childcare a week by 2025.

As part of a staggered rollout of the policy, working parents of two-year-olds would be able to access 15 hours of funded childcare from April.

This would be extended to working parents of all children older than nine months from September.

From September 2025, working parents of children under five would be entitled to 30 hours of funded childcare per week.

But some childcare providers in England have reported being unable to commit to offering funded places for eligible working parents of two-year-olds in April as they remained in the dark about final funding rates.

Speaking to LBC radio on Monday, the Education Secretary said a “small number” of local authorities had not yet confirmed the funding rates they would pay early years settings ahead of the first phase of the Government’s childcare expansion which is due to start in two months.

Mrs Keegan said: “The vast majority of them have already but there’s a small number that haven’t and this is causing a bit of friction in the system. I am leaning on them very, very hard.”

When challenged on whether she could guarantee that eligible working parents would be able to access the new funding, Ms Keegan said: “I’m very confident in this programme. I’m very confident that 15 hours for two-year-olds will be available in April.

“The only reason I say I can’t guarantee, is strictly it’s tens and tens of thousands of businesses all across the country who are actually delivering it.”

When asked to sum up the Government in one word, Ms Keegan said: “Delivering.”