Starmer: £28 billion investment ‘desperately needed’ for our clean power mission

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the investment is ‘desperately needed’ to achieve clean power by 2030 (PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has said £28 billion is “desperately needed” for Labour’s mission to achieve clean power by 2030 amid confusion over the party’s commitment to the investment pledge.

The Labour leader insisted he had been “unwavering” in relation to the party’s green energy plans and denied it was “scaling back” policies as this year’s general election looms.

The party originally announced £28 billion a year would be invested in green projects if it wins power but has since said the figure will instead be a target for the second half of a first parliament.

Asked about the pledge in an interview aired on Tuesday, Sir Keir told Times Radio: “We’re going to need investment, that’s where the £28 billion comes in. That investment that is desperately needed for that mission.”

“You can only understand the investment argument by understanding that we want to have clean power by 2030… We need to borrow to invest to do that.

“That’s a principle I believe in and I’m absolutely happy to go out and defend. And of course, what we’ve said as we’ve got closer to the operationalisation of this, is it has to be ramped up, the money has to be ramped up… and everything is subject to our fiscal rules.”

He said he had “been unwavering in relation to the mission – clean power by 2030”.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves last week promised “iron discipline” in sticking to Labour’s fiscal rules, which include getting debt falling as a percentage of GDP.

Ms Reeves repeatedly refused to set out whether she is standing by the £28 billion figure a year, casting further uncertainty on whether the spending pledge would be kept.

Last month, Labour sought to kill off a report the financial pledge had been dropped by saying it was “committed” to ramping up the investment “subject to our fiscal rules”.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott said: “After weeks of chaos Keir Starmer has said Labour are not ‘scaling back’ from their £28 billion spending spree. This same old Labour approach of unfunded spending means higher taxes.

“He cannot say how he would fund his £28 billion spending spree because he does not have a plan to pay for it and that means higher taxes for hardworking people and uncertainty for British business.”