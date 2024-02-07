Labour rejects ‘bogus’ civil servant costing of energy efficiency plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Labour rejects ‘bogus’ civil servant costing of energy efficiency plans

By Press Association
Labour has rejected an official costing of the party’s plans to improve energy efficiency (Philip Toscano/PA)
Labour has rejected an official costing of the party’s plans to improve energy efficiency (Philip Toscano/PA)

Labour has rejected as “bogus” an official analysis of its plan to improve energy efficiency across millions of homes which found it would cost taxpayers around £12 to 15 billion a year.

The five-page costing, published on the Government website on Wednesday, was immediately dismissed by the party.

It has previously said the package of measures would cost a maximum of £6 billion a year while bringing down the cost of bills for households across the country, subject to Labour’s fiscal rules.

A party spokesperson said: “This costing is ludicrous and uses bogus assumptions. They have costed someone else’s policy, not Labour’s.”

The document was seized on by the Tories, with Rishi Sunak attacking Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over the policy at Prime Minister’s Questions.

The 10-year costing was produced by civil servants in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, and published by the Treasury.

It said around £2 billion per year was “currently committed in the next Parliament for home energy efficiency, heat decarbonisation and public sector decarbonisation combined”.

This is also not the first time the Opposition has clashed with the Government over policy costings.

Catherine Haddon, from the Institute for Government think tank, said such costings was a “long-standing convention” but also a “political tool”.

“Costing opposition policies has happened since at least the 1950s. It’s very much a political tool.

“The Treasury only do the calculations based on assumptions about the policy which have to be given to them by ministers or special advisers.

“It’s a long-standing convention,” she said in a post on X.