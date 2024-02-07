Holyrood committee backs snares ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holyrood committee backs snares ban

By Press Association
A Holyrood committee has backed a move by the Scottish Govenrment to ban snaring (PA)
A Holyrood committee has backed plans to ban the use of snares in Scotland, with environment minister Gillian Martin telling MSPs the devices cause “unacceptable levels of suffering” for animals.

She said banning snares will not stop estates carrying out “necessary wildlife management” as there are “alternative methods” that can be used to control predators.

Scottish Land and Estates, which represents landowners and rural businesses, however warned the move will have an “enduring negative impact” on some threatened bird populations.

It had previously suggested a licensing scheme could be set up to allow for snares to continue to be used where there is no other method that could control creatures such as foxes.

Ross Ewing, the organisation’s director of moorland, made clear the body remains “strongly opposed” to the ban.

Mr Ewing spoke out after MSPs on Holyrood’s Rural Affairs Committee backed an amendment to the Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill to ban the devices.

It will come into force if the Scottish Parliament as a whole approves the legislation.

Ms Martin said: “This Parliament can no longer ignore the weight of evidence that snares lead to unacceptable levels of suffering, not just for wild animals, but for domestic animals which can also become trapped in them.

“I recognise that control of predators is necessary in order to protect vulnerable species, as well as livestock and agriculture.

“But I am confident that a ban on the use of snares would not prevent anyone from undertaking necessary wildlife management and that there are still sufficient alternative methods of predator control that can be used.”

Ms Martin said the Government had paid “close attention” to both evidence and the views of relevant organisations before coming forward with its amendment.

But Mr Ewing said: “We remain strongly opposed to the minister’s amendment which will prohibit snaring and the use of humane cable restraints.

“Scotland has already lost nearly half of its historic land-based biodiversity and there will be an enduring negative impact on red-listed ground nesting birds and other biodiversity as a direct consequence of this decision.

“It is not by accident that many of their last remaining strongholds are in areas where active predator control – including the use of humane cable restraints – is taking place.”

He insisted that if the Bill is to proceed, MSPs must “ensure that it is not a flawed piece of legislation”.