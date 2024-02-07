MPs ask for data on how foreign states are abusing Companies House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

MPs ask for data on how foreign states are abusing Companies House

By Press Association
Liam Byrne asked for more information from the department about what is being done to crack down on sanctions busting (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
The Government has been asked to set out how it is tackling the use by Iran and other state actors of UK-registered companies to avoid sanctions.

The head of the Business and Trade Committee said that foreign powers are abusing systems like the Companies House database, which all UK companies are registered to.

The letter comes days after the Financial Times revealed that a Government-backed Iranian oil firm was moving money through a series of UK-based shell companies.

Those companies had managed to open bank accounts with major high street lenders in the UK, despite the oil company being sanctioned by the US.

Liam Byrne, who chairs the committee, asked whether the Department for Business and Trade would publish an estimate of the scale of UK corporate vehicles being used to evade sanctions.

He also wants to know what steps the department is taking to tackle the abuse of so-called Limited Liability Partnerships, and what its targets were for challenging sanctions evasion over the next year.

“Iran is using the UK’s corporate registration regime to enable sanctions evasion,” he said.

“This is not an isolated problem, but part of a broader pattern of abuse of UK-based corporate vehicles – including those linked to fraud, terrorism and money laundering.”

He also asked the Government to publish an estimate of how much fraud costs UK businesses. By one measure, that could be as much as £157.8 billion in a year, he said.

He added: “I note that Companies House received more than 10,000 applications in 2021-22 disputing falsely registered addresses, along with 2,000 applications to remove directors from the corporate register who were incorrectly listed as running companies.

“Some victims have reported finance being fraudulently taken out in their names, while other cases have involved serious organised crime and sanctions evasion.”