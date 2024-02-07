Alternatives to HS2 would cost ‘considerably less’ – Andy Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alternatives to HS2 would cost ‘considerably less’ – Andy Street

By Press Association
Privately funded alternatives to a scrapped section of HS2 would cost ‘considerably less’ than planned high-speed railway, West Midlands mayor Andy Street said (Jacob King/PA)
Privately funded alternatives to a scrapped section of HS2 would cost “considerably less” than planned high-speed railway, West Midlands mayor Andy Street said.

Mr Street and his Greater Manchester counterpart Andy Burnham have commissioned a group of private sector organisations to consider how to finance major rail improvements between the West Midlands and Manchester.

In October last year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cancelled the plan to extend HS2 between the West Midlands and Manchester amid spiralling costs.

The mayors’ coalition is chaired by Sir David Higgins, a former chairman of HS2 Ltd, and includes businesses such as Arup, EY, Arcadis and Mace.

One option being considered is building a segregated line – such as the one planned for HS2 – but with lower maximum speeds, reducing costs.

HS2 trains will run at up to 225mph.

At a joint press conference with Mr Burnham in Birmingham, Mr Street said: “In principle, it’s roughly the same line (as HS2).

“The key difference is obviously the question of the speed that the line would be.

“A lot of the cost in HS2, if you ask the design engineers, has actually come from this very uncompromising point about the speed.

“If you are prepared to compromise some of the speed, you do of course get a slightly longer travel time, but you do get a substantial option of reducing costs.

“That’s the option that’s been worked through.”

He added: “It can be done for considerably less than the cost of HS2.”

Andy Street visit to HS2 site
Andy Street during a visit to HS2’s Curzon Street site in Birmingham (PA)

The mayors did not provide any cost estimates.

Mr Street said the possibility of trains stopping between Crewe and Manchester on a new line, unlike under the plan for HS2, would be considered, but “there won’t be 10 stops”.

Other possibilities include modifications to the existing West Coat Main Line, such as adding bypasses to the busiest sections.

Mr Street said: “One of the things that I’ve been calling out for many years now about HS2, as much as I believed in the principle of it, the notion that the state should take all of the cost on its balance sheet right from the start, I think is not the most efficient way of doing it.

“I really hope we will get something that may actually be of use well beyond this project.”

Mr Burnham said: “This is not just trying to do HS2 in a different way.

“It’s a different set of proposals that are coming forward.”

The mayors met Transport Secretary Mark Harper last week to discuss the work.

Mr Harper “indicated an open mind”, Mr Burnham said.

He added that a “do nothing” approach is “not an option” as that would be “damaging to economic growth in the regions” and “leave the UK with quite a serious transport headache for the rest of this century”.