University students ‘becoming homelessness’ amid rent struggles – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

University students ‘becoming homelessness’ amid rent struggles – report

By Press Association
Students reported needing to sofa-surf while housing problems were repaired and when they were between tenancy contracts (Alamy/PA)
Students reported needing to sofa-surf while housing problems were repaired and when they were between tenancy contracts (Alamy/PA)

University students in the UK are experiencing homelessness, rent struggles and housing issues, a report has found.

Around two in five (40%) undergraduates have considered dropping out due to the cost of rent – and 7% have experienced homelessness, according to a poll by the website Save the Student.

Students reported needing to sofa-surf while housing problems were repaired and when they were between tenancy contracts.

Other students who experienced homelessness referred to familial relationship breakdowns.

Nearly two in three (64%) students who pay rent have struggled to keep up with the cost, according to the survey.

More than a third (37%) of students said they had issues with damp in their housing, while 29% have been affected by a lack of water/heating, the poll from the money advice website found.

Save the Student surveyed 1,007 university undergraduate students in the UK online between November and January.

One student – who reported experiencing homelessness in the survey – said: “I couldn’t pay my rent on time so I had to evacuate the hall.”

Another said: “I was (living) in a YMCA and I was later evicted because I was unable to pay rent whilst at uni. I had just (become) estranged from family and was not eligible for student finance.”

Tom Allingham, communications director at Save the Student, said: “The results of this year’s survey are deeply concerning, and highlight how life in a cost-of-living crisis is at risk of becoming the new normal for students.

“Many findings are as bad as – if not worse than – in 2023, highlighting how the intensified difficulties students have faced in recent years have not eased, but instead become entrenched.”

Save the Student is calling on the Government to increase Maintenance Loans by more than 2.5% to help students afford everyday expenses like rent.

Mr Allingham added: “This prolonging of the cost-of-living crisis is largely thanks to below-inflation increases to the maintenance loan in England, and with just a 2.5% increase announced for 2024/25, these real-terms cuts are becoming baked into the system.”

A spokesperson for Universities UK (UUK) said:  “Many students are struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living.

“Our current students are the next generation of teachers, doctors, nurses and scientists, and while universities are doing all they can to support students, it’s imperative that the maintenance support package is looked at more closely.

“The recently announced uplift will not recover the real terms cut students have seen to their maintenance loans over the past few years.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said: “We know students have continued to face financial challenges, which is why we are increasing loans and grants for living and other costs for a further year. Tuition fees will also be frozen for the seventh year running to reduce the initial amount of debt students will take on.

“To support students further we are providing an additional £10 million to the Office for Students to help students who are struggling financially or with their mental health. This is in addition to the £276 million of Government support that universities can draw on for hardship support and the £3,700 worth of support provided on average per household over the last two years to help with the cost of living.

“Our student finance system ensures that the highest levels of support are targeted at students from the lowest-income families. However, if students are worried about their circumstances, they should speak to their university.”