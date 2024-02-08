Egg and sperm donor campaign branded ‘appalling use’ of public cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Egg and sperm donor campaign branded ‘appalling use’ of public cash

By Press Association
Government campaigns to encourage more Scots to consider donating their eggs or sperm attracted 16 new donors, it has been revealed. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Scottish Government-funded campaigns aimed at encouraging people to become sperm or egg donors have been branded an “appalling use” of public cash after attracting just 16 people.

A total of £185,518.44 was spent on three national campaigns in a bid to attract donors – whose eggs and sperm are used to help those struggling to conceive a child.

The first two campaigns, which ran from June to July 2021 and then in October to November 2022, attracted six men and 10 women to come forward, figures revealed using freedom of information legislation show.

With the bill for the ad campaigns in those two years alone said to be £135,999, the organisation Surrogacy Concern said that amounted to a cost of almost £8,500 per donor.

The group, which was set up to oppose any relaxation in the UK’s surrogacy laws, has now written to the Government to highlight its concern that young people are being targeted in these type of campaigns.

Surrogacy Concern founder Helen Gibson said ministers should ditch any further campaigns to encourage egg and sperm donation.

Ms Gibson said: “We were horrified when we discovered the Scottish Government had spent over £135,999 of public money targeting women and men as young as 18 for their gametes in two campaigns in 2021 and 2022.

“We consider this to be an appalling use of public money.

“No health risks were listed on the adverts, and yet we know young women are at higher risk for complications arising from egg retrieval than older women.

“Two women in the UK died from complications arising from ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS) in 2005 and 2006, a condition which is caused by egg retrieval, and for which there is no cure.

“We have been contacted by women who have nearly died from OHSS, and who have suffered bowel perforation, abscesses and passing out from the pain during egg harvesting procedures.

“That young women could be targeted by the state to endure this for the benefit of others defies belief.

“This is not territory the state should be straying in to. We urge the Scottish Government to drop this campaign and not repeat it.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

