Presiding Officer to ‘get out and about’ for Holyrood’s 25th anniversary

Holyrood’s Presiding Officer is to “get out and about” with visits across the country as the Scottish Parliament prepares to mark its 25th anniversary.

Alison Johnstone is to visit all eight of the Scottish Parliament’s regions as part of events to mark the milestone.

The Scottish Parliament is also planning a special event to be held on June 29 as part of celebrations to mark a quarter of a century of devolution.

Holyrood was established after a referendum in 1997, shortly after Tony Blair became prime minister, which saw almost three quarters of those who voted back the new institution.

A referendum in 1997 saw voters in Scotland back the creation of a new parliament with tax-raising powers (Chris Bacon/PA)

The Scottish Parliament sat for the first time less than two years later, after the first devolved elections in May 1999 – with Ms Johnstone saying it is “still very much in its infancy”.

She recalled in the run up to the devolution referendum she had been “very drawn to the idea of a devolved parliament”, adding that she had contacted the cross-party Scotland Forward group – which campaigned for the establishment of a tax-levying Scottish Parliament – before she ever became involved in party politics.

“That campaign was a formative part of my connection with politics,” the Presiding Officer told the PA news agency.

“For me the devolved parliament marked a real step change in my own involvement. I think that was the case for many people.

“It is very precious to me, and to a lot of people across Scotland.”

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone is to visit all eight of the regions represented at Holyrood as the Scottish Parliament marks its 25th anniversary (Russell Cheyne/PA)

With the Parliament preparing to mark 25 years of devolution, Ms Johnstone said a special commemoration is planned for June 29.

While the event is still at the planning stages, Ms Johnstone said they were “keen to make sure at the very heart of the celebration we are bringing folk from all across the country, from different walks of life”.

Young people are also likely to play an “integral part”, she added.

Meanwhile, in a bid to “engage as fully as possible” with people across Scotland, Ms Johnstone said she would be visiting all eight regions represented at Holyrood.

The Presiding Officer said: “I am very keen that I have an opportunity to visit all the eight regions of Scotland that are represented in the Parliament, to get out and about and to discuss their Parliament with the people of Scotland, perhaps folk who haven’t had an opportunity to visit us.”

She added: “We have technological advances that can bring people into the chamber but there is nothing quite like that face-to-face engagement.

“So I am really keen that we do what we can to break down that distance and break down any barriers that exist.”