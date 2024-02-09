Peers to debate proposed law to ban conversion therapy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peers to debate proposed law to ban conversion therapy

By Press Association
The Conversion Therapy Prohibition Bill will be debated in the Lords (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A proposed law to ban sexual orientation and gender identity conversion practices will be considered in Parliament on Friday.

It would become an offence for any person to practise, or to offer to practise, conversion therapy in the UK under the Conversion Therapy Prohibition Bill.

Liberal Democrat Baroness Burt of Solihull has tabled the Bill in a bid to press ahead with implementing a ban after Government efforts stalled.

Conversion therapy practices seek to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Government first announced its intention to ban so-called “gay cure” conversion therapies in 2018 as part of its LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) action plan.

The proposals were initially intended to be “universal” and protect all LGBT people, although in 2022 then-prime minister Boris Johnson defended a decision not to include trans people.

In January 2023, the Government said it would set out how it would ban conversion therapy for “everyone” – including transgender people – in England and Wales.

Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, in December 2023, told MPs that she remains “determined” to meet the pledge to publish a draft Conversion Practices Bill for pre-legislative scrutiny.

Lady Burt said: “Conversion practices do profound harm to LGBT+ people. The fact that the Government cannot even commit to a timeline on delivering a ban is shameful.

“This issue is too important to let the Conservatives kick the can down the road any longer. I am calling for (education minister) Baroness Barran and her Government to fully commit to ending this abhorrent practice.”

Lady Burt, in the House of Lords briefing for the Bill, also said: “Of course, it’s important to differentiate between psychological practice or religious advice and conversion therapy.

“A therapist, for example, who is exploring gender dysphoria with a young person in good faith – with no predetermined goal to change how that young person ought to be – shouldn’t be penalised.

“That’s why my Bill would require the police to demonstrate both action and motivation when attempting to prosecute in relation to this offence.”

Almost 50 peers are listed to speak during the Bill’s second reading on Friday in the Lords.

Christian Concern chief executive Andrea Williams urged peers to voice their opposition to the proposal, saying: “No parliamentarian who cares about parental rights or free speech or human rights should support this Bill.”

It is convention in the upper house for private members’ bills (PMBs), which are moved by backbench peers, to receive an unopposed second reading.

But plans to wreck the Bill traditionally come to the fore at committee and report, with amendments tabled by those who oppose the measures.

Without Government support, PMBs face an uphill task to clear all the required parliamentary stages to become law.

