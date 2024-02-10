Sadiq Khan warns post-Brexit border checks will cause Eurostar chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sadiq Khan warns post-Brexit border checks will cause Eurostar chaos

By Press Association
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has urged minister to resolve issues around new post-Brexit border checks (Victoria Jones/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has urged minister to resolve issues around new post-Brexit border checks (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sadiq Khan has urged ministers to prevent “chaos” for Eurostar passengers when the European Union launches biometric border checks later this year.

The Mayor of London said the Government should not “wash its hands” of issues around post-Brexit red tape, after warnings that the UK was not properly planning for the new EU biometric Entry/Exit System (EES).

High Speed 1, which runs UK rail services and operates the line between London and the Channel Tunnel, said preparations were “severely inadequate” and could lead to massive queues and the potential capping of passenger numbers.

HS1 told MPs last month that the decision not to enable online pre-registration would “put enormous pressure on infrastructure at St Pancras International”.

The new EES checks, which are expected to begin in October, will require travellers from countries outside the EU to register biometrics such as facial and fingerprint scans at their first point of entry.

Mr Khan warned that delays or cuts to services would harm London’s leisure and retail industries, particularly in the busy run-up to Christmas.

He called on ministers to support HS1 and Eurostar in urgently resolving these issues.

The Labour mayor said: “The success of the Eurostar is a vital part of London’s and the UK’s economic success – with St Pancras a gateway for huge numbers of tourists and businesspeople in the country.

“As it stands these new post-Brexit checks will cause chaos at St Pancras, with cuts to services and potentially huge queues facing passengers at peak times. This is directly a result of Brexit, and it’s not an issue ministers can now wash their hands of.

“With London’s economy roaring back after the pandemic, this sends a terrible signal to both tourists and businesses from around the world.

“Ministers now need to offer HS1 and Eurostar all the support it needs to resolve these issues as a matter of urgency. Cuts to services and longer delays simply isn’t an option.”