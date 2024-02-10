Gove: Young people shut out of housing market could turn to authoritarianism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gove: Young people shut out of housing market could turn to authoritarianism

By Press Association
Housing Secretary Michael Gove (Jane Barlow/PA)
Housing Secretary Michael Gove (Jane Barlow/PA)

Michael Gove has warned that young people shut out of the UK’s housing market could turn to authoritarianism.

The Housing Secretary said a failure by the Government to tackle the housing crisis could endanger democracy, as well as the Conservatives’ chances at the general election.

In an interview with The Times, he said the traditional route for young people to work hard and get on the housing ladder had gone.

“It’s a barrier to young people feeling that democracy and capitalism are working for them,” the Cabinet minister said.

“It’s simply harder for us to make that case if people who’ve got broadly ‘small c’ conservative values, or actually no particular political agenda at all, feel that they’re being shut out.”

He continued: “If people think that markets are rigged and a democracy isn’t listening to them, then you get — and this is the worrying thing to me — an increasing number of young people saying, ‘I don’t believe in democracy, I don’t believe in markets.’

“And you can see that in polling, with people saying, ‘I just want someone to fix this. I’d be prepared to have an authoritarian leader who would just fix this,’ and that is a danger.”

Michael Gove
Housing Secretary Michael Gove wants to ban new leasehold homes (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Tory MP for Surrey Heath is urging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to put young voters at the heart of the party manifesto, and lobbying Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to use the March 6 Budget to make a bold offer on housing.

“We’ve got to take those moments and show people that we understand where their concerns are deepest and use those moments particularly to say, ‘We know that housing exemplifies many of your frustrations. We’re dealing with it.’”

Mr Gove was optimistic about the party’s ability to improve its dismal standing among young voters before a national vote expected in the autumn.

He said: “Campaigns make a difference, arguments making a good case matter. So there are people who are saying now, ‘Oh, it’s impossible,’ and so on. ‘Look at this trend, look at these figures.’ Nonsense. If you want to, it is possible.”

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak faces a challenging week including two crunch by-elections (Hugh Hastings/PA)

The senior Conservative will this week detail planning reforms aimed at regenerating inner-city brownfield sites.

“There’ll be a general presumption that if you are building or converting a property in a brownfield location, that planning permission should be granted automatically,” he told the newspaper, adding that a “nimby” council will not be able to block a developer under the plans.

Mr Sunak last year dropped compulsory housing targets to ward off a potential backbench Tory rebellion.

He chose instead to make the Conservative manifesto commitment to build 300,000 homes a year in England advisory after construction repeatedly fell short.

The Prime Minister is under intense pressure as he has failed to close the opinion poll gap of more than 20 points with Labour, and has faced calls from some in his party to move aside or risk an electoral massacre.

He also faces a tough by-election challenge this week in Wellingborough and Kingswood, while official figures may spell gloom for his pledge to grow the economy.

Mr Gove denied being in a Tory WhatsApp group called “Evil Plotters” and being part of a group seeking to remove Mr Sunak.