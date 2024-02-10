Fujitsu ‘to have received £3.4bn from Treasury-linked deals active since 2019’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fujitsu ‘to have received £3.4bn from Treasury-linked deals active since 2019’

By Press Association
The Commons Treasury Committee wrote to organisations including HMRC, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England to demand details of their agreements with Fujitsu (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Fujitsu is set to have received more than £3.4 billion through contracts running with Treasury-linked organisations since 2019 despite its role in the Post Office scandal, MPs have found.

Around £1.4 billion worth of deals have been awarded since the High Court ruled that there had been numerous bugs and errors in its Horizon software.

More than £2 billion worth of contracts were agreed before 2019 and remained active in the following period, the Commons Treasury Committee said.

The influential group of MPs last month wrote to organisations including HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of England (BoE) to demand details of their agreements with Fujitsu.

Publishing the responses on Saturday, the committee said that all three have spent considerable sums with Fujitsu Services Ltd or Fujitsu Global-owned entities.

HMRC has awarded the company eight contracts worth £1.39 billion since the ruling in 2019, while a further six contracts pre-dating the ruling remained active after 2019 but have since ceased.

The FCA agreed deals worth around £630 million dating back to 2007 which continued to run after the High Court judgment, and still maintains six contracts worth a combined total of around £9 million.

The Bank of England confirmed it had one contract worth £417,000 from 2019 which expired on August 9 2020.

The committee had asked all organisations whether Fujitsu’s role in the Horizon scandal was considered during the tendering process and whether they thought about ending the deals in light of the scandal.

But it said the only response it had received about possible termination had come from the FCA, which confirmed it considered winding down a contract with the firm due to poor performance but decided to retain its services.

The FCA is an independent non-governmental body but reports to the Treasury.

Chairwoman of the committee and Tory MP Harriett Baldwin said: “We have unearthed some information which, I believe, goes beyond what is known by the Cabinet Office.

“I hope this will aid transparency and scrutiny around the role of Fujitsu as a public sector supplier.

“As set out in some of the letters we received, Fujitsu was often accessed through pre-approved government frameworks run by the Crown Commercial Service.

“The inquiry will run its course and it is welcome news that Fujitsu have agreed to pay towards the compensation that wrongly convicted postmasters are receiving.”

Hundreds of subpostmasters across the UK were wrongly prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 after Fujitsu’s faulty accounting system made it seem as though money was missing from their branches.

In 2019, the High Court ruled that the software had contained “bugs, errors and defects”, leading the scandal to become known as the most widespread miscarriage of justice in British history.

Scrutiny of Fujitsu, Government and the Post Office has intensified in recent weeks after the saga was dramatised in ITV’s Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.

A statutory inquiry seeking to establish the full facts, including the roles played by different organisations, is ongoing.

Fujitsu has offered its “deepest apologies” to victims of the scandal and said it would contribute towards compensation payments for those wrongly convicted.

Bosses have indicated the firm will cooperate fully with the inquiry and wait until it nears its conclusion before working out the appropriate amount.

A Government spokesperson said: “The impact the Horizon scandal has had on postmasters and their families is utterly horrendous, and it is crucial that something like this can never happen again.

“That is why we have launched a statutory inquiry into the scandal to get to the bottom of what went wrong, as well as providing compensation for those affected.

“We welcome Fujitsu’s decision to pause bidding for work with new Government customers until such time as the inquiry concludes. Ahead of that, and as with all contracts, we continue to keep Fujitsu’s conduct and commercial performance under review.”

A HMRC spokesperson said: “HMRC works with hundreds of IT partners – big and small – and all of our contracts are publicly available through Contracts Finder.

“The size and complexity of our IT estate means that multiple partners are involved in building and maintaining almost all of our systems and services.”