Black cab boss: Extending grants for electric taxis is ‘essential’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Black cab boss: Extending grants for electric taxis is ‘essential’

By Press Association
Grants worth up to £7,500 for new electric taxis must be extended to avoid drivers holding onto older, more polluting vehicles for longer, a trade leader has warned (Alamy/PA)
Grants worth up to £7,500 for new electric taxis must be extended to avoid drivers holding onto older, more polluting vehicles for longer, a trade leader has warned (Alamy/PA)

Grants worth up to £7,500 for new electric taxis must be extended to avoid drivers holding on to older, more polluting vehicles for longer, a trade leader has warned.

The Government’s Plug-in Taxi Grant (PiTG), which provides a £7,500 discount on the price of a new electric taxi, is only guaranteed to run until April 5.

Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association (LTDA), said it is “essential” the scheme continues.

He told the PA news agency that removing the grants would bring the cost of a plug-in hybrid electric LEVC TX taxi bought on finance to as much as £110,000.

“This would be absolutely disastrous because taxi drivers thinking of buying a new vehicle will try to hang on to old vehicles,” he said.

“It’s bad for us, it’s bad for London and it’s got to be bad for the Government.

“They tell us we’re the best cab service in the world, they give us lots of platitudes about how wonderful it is that we buy these vehicles.

“But are they prepared to put a little bit of money in to keep us doing it?

“By Government standards it is a tiny fraction of a drop in the ocean.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his spring Budget in the House of Commons on March 6.

Since 2018, taxis licensed in London for the first time have been required to be capable of travelling minimum distances powered solely by electric batteries.

Latest Transport for London figures show 56% of the 14,750 cabs licensed in the capital as of February 4 were in that category.

Mr McNamara claimed increasing the number of electric taxis through grants is “a win-win-win for everyone”.

He said taking a diesel vehicle off the road “improves air quality for everybody”, drivers benefit from their purchase being subsidised “a little”, and passengers get to travel in modern vehicles that are fully wheelchair accessible.

LEVC TX taxis are built in Ansty, Warwickshire, by the London Electric Vehicle Company, owned by Chinese company Geely.

Mr McNamara suggested a reduction in demand for the vehicles could put the future of the factory at risk.

He said: “Are the Chinese going to keep pumping money into it or are they going to pull the factory?

“Are they going to shift production to China?

“They’re obviously going to be looking at all of those things.

“That decision process is not going to be helped if the Government withdraws the Plug-in Taxi Grant.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We’re committed to supporting the switch to electric, and through this grant we have provided over £50 million to support the purchase of 7,000 zero emission-capable taxis to date.

“The grant is committed until the end of this financial year, and as always it remains under continual review.”