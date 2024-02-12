Fewer than a third of Government FOIs issued on time and in full – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fewer than a third of Government FOIs issued on time and in full – figures

By Press Association
Scottish Labour Party deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Labour Party deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish ministers have been accused of “stifling scrutiny” after figures revealed fewer than a third of freedom of information (FOI) responses were returned in full and on time.

The Scottish Government issued a full response within the 20-day timescale for 1,434 FOI requests in 2023, according to Scottish Labour figures.

However, last year 4,459 were received – meaning approximately 68% were either late, refused or redacted.

The Scottish Government has said it is necessary for some exemptions to be applied, including where personal data needs to be withheld.

It follows the Scottish Information Commissioner revealing earlier this month he would launch an investigation into the Scottish Government’s retention of informal messaging following scrutiny over deleted WhatsApps at the UK Covid Inquiry.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and other senior ministers and officials deleted messages from the time of the pandemic, arguing it was Scottish Government guidance.

It meant the information could not be provided to the inquiry, or be revealed through FOI laws.

Scottish Labour’s deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie has criticised the Scottish Government’s “rotten culture of secrecy”.

Dame Jackie said: “Once again the SNP is treating the public with contempt and attempting to stifle scrutiny.

“Time and time again we see the SNP’s disregard for transparency on display, from their woeful record on FOIs to the shameful destruction of evidence during the Covid pandemic.

“Scotland deserves better than (the) rotten culture of secrecy and cover-up this SNP Government has created.

“Scottish Labour will strengthen FOI laws and clean up bolstering government accountability and oversight.”

Scottish Labour MSP Katy Clark is set to introduce a Freedom of Information Reform (Scotland) Bill to Holyrood after gaining cross-party support.

The proposals include extending coverage to all bodies delivering public services and would also see increased accountability by introducing a statutory duty for information to be proactively published.

Minister for parliamentary business George Adam said: “The Scottish Government is currently responding to 97% of FOI requests within the statutory deadline, despite an increase of 66% in requests since 2019, to over 5,000 requests in 2023.

“Inevitably, it is sometimes necessary for organisations’ responses to apply the exemptions – as Parliament agreed when passing the legislation, for example to withhold personal data such as names.

“Scotland has the most open and far-reaching Freedom of Information legislation in the UK and the Scottish Government remains committed to our obligations under the Act to ensure openness and transparency.”