Sadiq Khan rejects review claim that London plan is ‘frustrating’ housebuilding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sadiq Khan rejects review claim that London plan is ‘frustrating’ housebuilding

By Press Association
Sadiq Khan accused the Government of a ‘stunt’ as the London plan review was published (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sadiq Khan accused the Government of a ‘stunt’ as the London plan review was published (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Sadiq Khan’s London development plan is working to “frustrate rather than facilitate the delivery of new homes”, according to a Government-commissioned report.

The independent review, ordered by Housing Secretary Michael Gove last December and published on Tuesday, recommended making it easier to get permission to build on brownfield sites in the capital.

But it was rejected by the London Mayor, who branded it a “stunt” and accused Rishi Sunak of “undermining devolution”.

The 46-page report, following a review led by barrister Christopher Katkowski, considered whether changes might be required to the 542-page London Plan to boost housing provision on brownfield land.

It found that there is “persuasive evidence that the combined effect of the multiplicity of policies in the London Plan work to frustrate rather than facilitate the delivery of new homes on brownfield sites, not least in terms of creating very real challenges to viability”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (PA)

“There is just so much to navigate and negotiate that it should come as no surprise that wending one’s way through the application process is expensive and time-consuming.

“Without a step change, it is highly unlikely that the housing targets of the London Plan will be met within its 10-year period and, as a consequence, the current housing crisis will continue, if not worsen.”

The review also noted the London plan was not the “sole source” of the problem, also pointing to wider economic conditions, fire safety and pressures on planning resources as among a host of other factors.

In a letter to the London mayor along the report, Mr Gove also said he was “seeking views on whether changes are required to the threshold at which a residential planning application is referrable to you as the Mayor of London, which is currently set at 150 homes or more”.

Published early on Tuesday, Mr Gove wrote: “The Government will not hesitate to go further, making sure that our capital city has the housing it needs.

“Alongside consulting on these changes, I want to inform you that I am also announcing £50 million of new investment in London to unlock new homes through estate regeneration.”

Mr Khan, who faces re-election in May, hit back with a defence about of his housebuilding record.

A spokeswoman for the London mayor said: “The facts are clear – London under Sadiq Khan is outbuilding the rest of the country. Housing completions in the capital have hit the highest level since the 1930s, according to the Government’s own data.

“London is also delivering twice the level of council homebuilding as the rest of the country combined, showing up ministers’ dismal failure nationally.”

Accusing ministers of previously ignoring calls for greater investment in brownfield development, she said Mr Khan would not “take lectures from a government that has scrapped housing targets nationally and sent people’s rents and mortgages soaring”.