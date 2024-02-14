MSP condemns ‘intimidation and harassment’ outside abortion clinics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MSP condemns ‘intimidation and harassment’ outside abortion clinics

By Press Association
Green MSP Gillian Mackay is urging MSPs at Holyrood to support her bid to pass new legislation to outlwa portests outside abortion clinics. (Jane Barlow/PA)
The MSP hoping to pass legislation to establish buffer zones around abortion clinics has said she hopes this will be the last year women will be subjected to “intimidation and harassment” by protesters outside medical facilities.

Green health spokesperson Gillian Mackay condemned such demonstrations as being “utterly shameful”.

The MSP spoke out as pro-life group 40 Days for Life started a 40-day long period of demonstrations outside clinics where women can terminate pregnancies.

Its campaign is due to run until March 24, but Ms Mackay said: “These protests are utterly shameful.

“Nobody should have to face down a sea of graphic placards and banners in order to get to a hospital.

“It is targeted intimidation and harassment, and it is being done in order to stop people from accessing the healthcare they are entitled to. It underlines exactly why buffer zones are so crucial.”

The Green MSP has introduced a member’s Bill at Holyrood, which, if passed, would outlaw demonstrations at clinics.

The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill proposes that pro-life campaigners be fined if they stage a protest within 200 metres of such a facility – with unlimited fines for serious breaches.

The legislation, which is being supported by the Scottish Government, was brought forward in response to complaints from women who faced protests when attending the clinics.

MSPs on Holyrood’s Health Committee will start hearing evidence on the proposals later this month.

Ms Mackay said: “I hope that all MSPs support my Bill and that we can make this the year that we stop the protests for good.

“I have spoken to so many service users and hospital staff who have told me about their experiences and the awful impact these protests have had on them. My heart and solidarity goes out to everyone who has had to endure them.

“Abortion rights are human rights, and they are non-negotiable. I don’t want this to be a country where people are afraid to access healthcare. I hope 2024 can be the year that changes.”