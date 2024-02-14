Councils say social housing is being sidelined in call for right-to-buy reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Councils say social housing is being sidelined in call for right-to-buy reform

By Press Association
The LGA is call for reforms to the right-to-buy scheme (Victoria Jones/PA)
The right-to-buy scheme that enables social tenants to purchase their homes with large discounts must be reformed to ensure those most in need have access to secure accommodation, councils have warned.

The cross-party Local Government Association (LGA) said the scheme, first introduced by Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government in 1980, “can no longer be allowed to exist in its current form”.

This is because right-to-buy is leading to net losses of social housing every year, meaning home ownership is being prioritised over access to safe social housing for many, it added.

The LGA said the Government must introduce reforms to the scheme in the forthcoming budget to address flaws that resulted in 10,896 social homes being sold under right-to-buy in 2022/23 and just 3,447 provided to replace them, a net loss of 7,449.

Councils say this has been caused by the rising discounts for purchasing tenants and restrictions on how councils can use right-to-buy receipts.

The discount rate is set to increase again in April by 6.7%, providing maximum purchase discounts of £136,000 in London and £102,000 elsewhere.

LGA analysis shows the value of discounts provided since levels were increased in 2012 has reached nearly £7 billion.

At the time of the increase, the government committed to replacing each home sold under right-to-buy with a new social home on a “one-for-one” basis.

However, LGA analysis found more than 110,000 properties have been sold under the scheme since, but only 44,000 replaced.

This was because the number of starts on replacement homes has only ever reached a peak of 6,000 annually, meaning the programme for providing replacement homes has consistently failed to deliver at the one-for-one level, resulting in a net decline in social housing stock held by councils.

The LGA said restrictions on how councils are able to spend right-to-buy receipts mean the money raised from the sale of a property does not usually cover the costs of building a replacement property.

Therefore, under the current system, an estimated 100,000 homes will be sold under the scheme up to 2030 but only 43,000 will be replaced.

Acute housing shortages mean more than one million people are said to be currently on council waiting lists, while councils spend £1.74 billion a year on temporary accommodation.

The LGA is calling for a range of reforms to right-to-buy, including giving councils control over how money raised from the scheme is spent on development and property acquisitions.

Councils are also seeking powers to protect their investments in housing and greater flexibility to shape right-to-buy schemes to suit the needs of local areas.

Darren Rodwell, LGA housing spokesperson and Labour leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: “We are facing a significant housing shortage in this country which has pushed council budgets to the brink as they struggle to find suitable homes for an ever-increasing number of people.

“While the right-to-buy can and has delivered homeownership for many, the current form does not work for local authorities and those most in need of housing support are simply unable to access secure, safe social housing.

“It is time for the Government to overhaul a system that has seen our social housing stock significantly diminish.

If the Government adopts our proposals, this would allow councils to resume their role as a major builder of affordable homes, which support strong and healthy communities and help to build prosperous places.”

Housing Secretary Michael Gove announced this week that he will intervene in London to push for more developments on brownfield sites in the capital, as part of a wider move to pile pressure on local councils to build new homes.

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “The Government remains committed to the right to buy, which since 1980, has helped over two million social housing tenants to become homeowners.

“We are committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing, and our £11.5 billion Affordable Homes Programme is delivering well over a hundred thousand affordable homes – including tens of thousands of new homes specifically for social rent.

“We have also made it easier for councils to deliver replacement homes and to provide more safe, secure and decent council housing for those that need it, and we have given them more control over how they spend their Right to Buy receipts.”