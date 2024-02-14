Investigation launched into performance of National Highways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investigation launched into performance of National Highways

By Press Association
An investigation has been launched into National Highways because its ‘performance has dipped in a number of areas’, a regulator has announced (Jacob King/PA)
An investigation has been launched into National Highways because its “performance has dipped in a number of areas”, a regulator has announced.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said it is conducting the inquiry because potential risks it identified in a report in July 2023 have “materialised”, relating to issues such as the delivery of major schemes and management of assets.

National Highways is the Government-owned company responsible for motorways and major A roads in England.

The ORR believes the organisation is unlikely to meet targets relating to issues such as delays, efficiency, roadworks, user satisfaction and safety.

The regulator is also concerned about the delivery of projects in the second road investment strategy (RIS2), which runs from 2020 to 2025 and includes schemes such as the A303 Stonehenge tunnel and the Lower Thames Crossing which have been delayed.

ORR director of planning and performance Feras Alshaker said: “National Highways has generally delivered well for road users, but in recent months we have become concerned that its performance has dipped in a number of areas and issues are recurring.

“We are opening an investigation now to help ORR and National Highways achieve a common understanding of what is causing the current dip in performance, and whether it is still reasonable for us to expect the levels of performance set out in the second Road Investment Strategy.

“We can then put in place any appropriate measures before the end of this road period and set the company up for success in the next, delivering for road users and taxpayers.”

A National Highways spokesman said: “National Highways’ priority is connecting the country safely and reliably, delivering economic prosperity and a thriving environment.

“We will co-operate fully with ORR as it undertakes its investigation and look forward to receiving its recommendations.”

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “Drivers up and down the country will have experienced roadworks on the major routes run by National Highways, and in one sense that’s a good sign: we can all see money is being spent on this vital network which the country relies on.

“However, as motorists get caught up in the disruption these projects inevitably bring, they will want reassurance that the works – whether enhancements or maintenance – are being carried out as quickly and cost-effectively as possible.

“The promise of great journeys tomorrow should not come at an unacceptable cost for drivers today.”