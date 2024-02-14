Gray calls for law on abortion buffer zone to be passed ‘as quickly as possible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gray calls for law on abortion buffer zone to be passed ‘as quickly as possible’

By Press Association
Neil Gray said he wants a Bill to outlaw protests outside abortion clinics to pass as ‘quickly as possible’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Legislation to create buffer zones around abortion clinics should become law as “quickly as possible”, Scotland’s new Health Secretary has said.

Neil Gray said it is “unacceptable” for protests from anti abortion groups to take place outside centres where women are “accessing medical treatment”.

And he said he wanted to see legislation passed that would restrict the right of pro-life campaigners to demonstrate near facilities where terminations take place.

His comments came as the US-based group 40 Days for Life began a 40-day long series of protests outside medical facilities in Scotland – including at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where the Health Secretary was visiting.

Neil Gray branded protests by pro-life campaigners outside abortion clinics as ‘unacceptable’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

With Green health spokesperson Gillian Mackay having introduced a Bill to Holyrood that aims to outlaw such protests within 200 metres of clinics, Mr Gray said: “I want that Bill through as quickly as possible.”

With the Scottish Government having already made clear its support for the proposed legislation, Mr Gray added: “We will support Gillian Mackay to facilitate that happening as quickly as possible.”

He added: “I support the right to protest and freedom of speech, of course I do, but those freedoms do not exist without controls.

“And, when those freedoms are impacting on women accessing medical treatment, that is unacceptable.

“There are places that this type of legitimate protest can happen. But there has to be a safe access zone to ensure that women do not have a fear of engaging with the NHS and medical services.”

Ms Mackay said she hopes this will be the last year women will be subjected to “intimidation and harassment” by protesters.

She condemned these demonstrations as being “utterly shameful”, as she insisted: “Nobody should have to face down a sea of graphic placards and banners in order to get to a hospital.

“It is targeted intimidation and harassment, and it is being done in order to stop people from accessing the healthcare they are entitled to. It underlines exactly why buffer zones are so crucial.”

The Green MSP has introduced a member’s Bill at Holyrood, which, if passed, would outlaw demonstrations at clinics.

The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill proposes that pro-life campaigners should be fined if they stage a protest within 200 metres of such a facility – with unlimited fines for serious breaches.

MSPs on Holyrood’s Health Committee will start hearing evidence on the proposals later this month.

Ms Mackay said: “I hope that all MSPs support my Bill and that we can make this the year that we stop the protests for good.

“I have spoken to so many service users and hospital staff who have told me about their experiences and the awful impact these protests have had on them. My heart and solidarity goes out to everyone who has had to endure them.

“Abortion rights are human rights, and they are non-negotiable. I don’t want this to be a country where people are afraid to access healthcare. I hope 2024 can be the year that changes.”