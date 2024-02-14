Animal-loving Commons Speaker meets 192-year-old tortoise on St Helena trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Animal-loving Commons Speaker meets 192-year-old tortoise on St Helena trip

By Press Association
Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he been ‘really looking forward to meeting Jonathan’ (Damien O’Bey/St Helena Government/PA)
Sir Lindsay Hoyle swapped the fast pace of British politics for more sedate duties this week, meeting a 192-year-old tortoise on St Helena.

In a first for a Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay used the parliamentary recess to visit the south Atlantic island and UK overseas territory where a highlight of the five-day trip was a meeting with a giant tortoise called Jonathan.

Believed to be the oldest tortoise ever recorded, the famous reptile was presented with a Guinness World Record certificate by the Commons Speaker.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle visits St Helena
Sir Lindsay Hoyle with St Helena governor Nigel Phillips and Jonathan the tortoise (Damien O’Bey/St Helena Government/PA)

Jonathan is thought to have hatched in 1832 and, although the exact date of his birth is unknown, his official 191st birthday was celebrated in December. The tortoise turns a year older by calendar year so is 192 as of January 1 2024.

Among several other colourful pets, Sir Lindsay owns a much smaller tortoise called Maggie. He has previously quipped that she has a “hard shell and she’s isn’t for turning”.

“As a massive animal lover, and owner of a three-stone tortoise, I have been really looking forward to meeting Jonathan – St Helena’s 192-year-old equivalent – and giving him the Guinness World Record for being the oldest recorded tortoise,” he said.

Aside from Jonathan, the Speaker also met with local dignitaries including Governor Nigel Phillips.