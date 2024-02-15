Scotch whisky exports reached £5.6bn in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotch whisky exports reached £5.6bn in 2023

By Press Association
Whisky exports were valued at £5.6 billion in 2023 (PA)
Scotch whisky exports topped £5.6 billion in 2023 – which is down from the previous record-breaking year but up on pre-pandemic levels.

The industry body said the 2023 figure represents a more normalised depiction of exports, as 2022 was a “bumper” year when global markets rebounded following the end of pandemic restrictions.

Scotch whisky exports were valued at £5.6 billion in 2023, with 1.35 billion bottles exported – the equivalent of 43 bottles per second.

This is down by 9.5% from the £6.2 billion recorded in 2022, but up 14% from 2019’s exports.

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) said the Asia-Pacific markets continue to dominate the growth in global demand, with the value of exports to China up by 165% on 2019.

However exports to the US – which remains the largest market by value – were down 9% on 2019 levels to £978 million.

The SWA said this reflects rising cost-of-living conditions for US consumers.

The industry body is continuing to press for a longer-term removal of whisky trade tariffs in US/UK talks.

SWA chief executive Mark Kent said: “Scotch whisky has once again shown its export strength despite significant challenges across a volatile global trading environment.

“The figures demonstrate that Scotch whisky brands and distilleries are investing in their teams, their tourism offering, their long-term sustainability and their global presence to ensure that Scotch continues to be the world’s favourite whisky.

“We know that the Scotch whisky industry is remarkably resilient as we look at these numbers against the backdrop of rising costs for consumers and businesses, but the figures are a reminder once again that the Scotch whisky success story cannot be taken for granted.

The Asia-Pacific market continued to see strong growth (PA)

“We need to see more tangible support from government both at home and in our priority markets in order to continue to grow our export numbers, and the resultant investment, employment and economic benefits that come with that.”

UK Government minister for exports Lord Offord said: “Scotch whisky is a major UK exporting success story contributing billions of pounds to the economy and supporting thousands of jobs.

“We want the UK to be an export-led economy and reach a trillion pounds of exports a year by 2030. It’s fantastic to see whisky exports in 2023 continuing to outperform pre-pandemic levels as businesses take advantage of our free trade deals and expand into new markets around the world.”

Scottish Government trade minister Richard Lochhead said: “After 2022’s exceptional export figures, 2023 was another hugely successful year for the Scotch whisky sector and I congratulate everyone involved for their ongoing work delivering Scotland’s leading single food and drink export.

“In talks with the UK Government on trade agreement negotiations, we consistently set out the importance of improving opportunities for, and removing barriers to, Scotch whisky exports.”