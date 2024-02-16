Tax credits recipients to receive £299 cost of living payment from Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tax credits recipients to receive £299 cost of living payment from Friday

By Press Association
Around 700,000 households, who receive tax credits and no other qualifying benefits, will receive their £299 cost of living payment from Friday (Joe Giddens/PA)
Around 700,000 households, who receive tax credits and no other qualifying benefits, will receive a £299 cost of living payment from Friday.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is making the payments to eligible tax credits customers across the UK between February 16 and 22 2024.

More than seven million eligible UK households have already received the £299 payment directly from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which is making payments between February 6 and 22.

It is the third of three payments in 2023/24 totalling up to £900 for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, which also include universal credit and pension credit.

Payments from HMRC will appear on bank statements as “HMRC COLS”, referring to cost of living support.

Those receiving the payment from DWP will see the payment reference as their national insurance number followed by “DWP COL”.

Payments are tax-free, will not count towards the benefit cap, and will not have any impact on existing benefit awards.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC director general for customer services, said: “The £299 cost of living payment will deliver further financial support to eligible tax credits customers across the UK. To make things as simple as possible, the payment is made automatically with no action required from HMRC’s customers.”

If people have not received the payment they were expecting from HMRC between the planned payment dates, but believe they are eligible, they should wait until after February 23 to get in touch, HMRC said. This is to allow time for their bank, building society or credit union to process the payment.

People should also watch out for scams targeting people expecting a payment. If someone makes contact claiming to be from HMRC or DWP, it may be a scam.

As payments are automatic, there is no need to apply for them.