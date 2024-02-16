Labour wins Kingswood as Sunak faces prospect of double by-election blow

Labour has won the Kingswood by-election as the Government faces the prospect of a double defeat in the first electoral contests of the year.

Damien Egan overturned a Conservative majority of 11,220, securing 11,176 votes and a majority of 2,501.

Mr Egan used his victory speech to thank voters, saying: “Thank you for giving me your trust and for allowing me to serve the community I’m from.

“It’s a trust that I promise to repay, to show that politics can be different and can make a difference.”

He added: “Fourteen years of Conservative Government have sucked the hope out of our country. There’s a feeling that no matter how hard you work, you just can’t move forward, and with Rishi’s recession we are left once again paying more and getting less.”

Defeated Conservative candidate Sam Bromiley left the count as soon as Mr Egan had finished speaking, declining to comment to reporters.

Mr Bromiley received 8,675 votes, 34.8% of the total, while Reform UK candidate Rupert Lowe managed his party’s best result so far winning 10.4% of the vote.

The result will add to the pressure on Rishi Sunak, coming a day after it emerged the UK had entered a recession at the end of 2023.

It also means the Conservatives have suffered more by-election defeats in this Parliament than any previous government since the 1960s, surpassing the eight defeats experienced by John Major between 1992 and 1997.

Victory gives Labour a much-needed boost after a difficult week following a U-turn on its flagship pledge to spend £28 billion a year on green projects and an antisemitism row that forced the party to drop its candidate for the Rochdale by-election on February 29.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “This is a fantastic result in Kingswood that shows people are ready to put their trust in a Labour government.

“By winning in this Tory stronghold, we can confidently say that Labour is back in the service of working people and we will work tirelessly to deliver for them.

“To those who have put their trust in us, you can be safe in the knowledge that the Labour Party will deliver on your priorities. Labour will give Britain its future back.”

Voting continues in Wellingborough, where the Conservatives face the prospect of seeing a majority of 18,540 overturned (Joe Giddens/PA)

Counting continues in Wellingborough, the other by-election held on Thursday, where Labour MP Toby Perkins said the party was “excited and expectant” at the idea it could overhaul a Tory majority of 18,540.

The by-election in Wellingborough comes after former Tory MP Peter Bone received a six-week suspension from the Commons when an inquiry found he had subjected a staff member to bullying and sexual misconduct.

The selection of Mr Bone’s partner, Helen Harrison, as the Conservative candidate in his former seat has been a source of controversy, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month declining to say whether he would be campaigning for her.