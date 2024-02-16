Glen Sannox ferry successfully completes first phase of sea trials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glen Sannox ferry successfully completes first phase of sea trials

By Press Association
The Glen Sannox began sea trials earlier this week (Jane Barlow/PA)
The delayed and over-budget ferry the Glen Sannox has successfully completed the first phase of sea trials, its manufacturers at Ferguson Marine have said.

The vessel sailed under its own power for the first time earlier this week and the shipyard says its propulsion and manoeuvring capabilities passed tests overseen by Lloyds Register, which certifies ships.

However it remains unclear when the vessel’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) system will be ready as the shipyard has faced delays from suppliers.

Both the Glen Sannox and sister ship the Glen Rosa are designed to be “dual fuel” – running on LNG and traditional bunker fuel in order to keep emissions down.

The Scottish Government has previously said all systems including the LNG propulsion will need to be completed before the ferry-owning agency Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) can take delivery.

The Glen Sannox has sailed under its own power for the first time (Jane Barlow/PA)

During the sea trials, Glen Sannox only used marine gas oil diesel rather than LNG.

On Friday, Ferguson Marine said the Glen Sannox achieved a maximum speed of 16.7 knots, confirming it can operate at the planned speed of 14.5 knots.

David Tydeman, chief executive at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow, said: “The results of this first phase of trials have been overwhelmingly positive, clearly demonstrating the advanced technology which MV Glen Sannox will bring to the CalMac fleet.

“Next steps for the vessel will be a return to the Ferguson Marine quayside, where she will undergo further outfitting and LNG system work before a trip to the dry dock in early April.

“After that will come what’s known as ‘owner’s sea trials’ with CMAL as representatives for Scottish ministers on board.

“In April and May, she will also undergo endurance tests – when she will operate at higher speeds for longer periods of time.”

Costs for the Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa have more than tripled to at least £360 million and they are expected to be delivered around six years late.

Further tests will need to take place before the Glen Sannox, which has capacity for 852 passengers, can begin serving the Arran route.