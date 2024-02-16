Future Labour UK government may find Holyrood ‘frustrating’, says Baillie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Future Labour UK government may find Holyrood ‘frustrating’, says Baillie

By Press Association
Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie warned a future Labour UK government may not find it easy to work with the SNP-led government at Holyrood (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A future Labour government at Westminster could find it “frustrating” having to deal with Humza Yousaf at Holyrood, Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie has warned.

While Dame Jackie insisted she did “not take anything for granted” ahead of the next general election – which is likely to take place some time this year – she told how there could be a period of up to two years in which Labour is in power across the UK, but the SNP-led government remains in place in Edinburgh.

Accusing the SNP of seeking to promote grievance with Westminster, she said its politics were about “division” and “denial”.

Dame Jackie told a fringe event at the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow: “It has been about amplifying the points of difference rather than the things we share in common.”

She spoke about how “frustrating” that was, saying the party would need to counter this by finding “ways of working between Labour colleagues”.

Speaking at the event, organised by the Scottish Fabians, Dame Jackie added: “Just imagine what you would have if you had two governments working together in the interests of the Scottish people, not working against each other.

“That’s the change we will bring, both at the UK election but also at the Scottish Parliament elections too.”

Her comments came as Scottish Fabians chairman and Labour candidate for Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West Martin McCluskey told how the party had been in the “political ICU” before Anas Sarwar became leader.

Mr McCluskey said: “We were polling before Anas took over at 14%. I saw a poll at one point that actually put us on 9%.

“That is the political ICU we were in, trying to keep the party alive.”

He praised Mr Sarwar and UK party leader Sir Keir Starmer for their efforts to revive support for the party, as he warned “complacency” would be their “biggest enemy” in the run-up to the general election.

While he said the by-election victories in Wellingborough and Kingswood were “amazing”, he stressed these were “happening in a very different context to what we are going to be fighting in Scotland”.

The candidate said: “We are on an upwards trajectory but we still need to do a lot of work to get to where we need to.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “Jackie Baillie only highlights that Westminster’s values – be they Labour or Tory – are not Scotland’s values.

“With Labour refusing to reverse Tory austerity and maintaining a conspiracy of silence on the damage of Brexit, it’s clear that Westminster doesn’t work for Scotland.

“Only SNP MPs will stand up and ensure Scotland’s voice is heard at Westminster.

“No matter the government at Westminster, the SNP Scottish Government will continue to make decisions here that benefit the people of Scotland.”