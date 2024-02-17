Starmer nearly quit after Hartlepool by-election defeat, says new biography

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer nearly quit after Hartlepool by-election defeat, says new biography

By Press Association
Boris Johnson celebrated after defeating Labour in the Hartlepool by-election (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Boris Johnson celebrated after defeating Labour in the Hartlepool by-election (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer considered resigning after the crushing defeat in the Hartlepool by-election in 2021, according to a new biography of the Labour leader.

Nearly two and a half years later, Sir Keir is now tipped to become the next prime minister with a poll lead far ahead of Rishi Sunak’s Tories.

But the by-election loss in May 2021 in the Co Durham constituency was a bitter blow to Sir Keir and his top team, as the party had held the seat since it was created in 1974.

A new book on the Labour leader, serialised in The Times, suggests that the Holborn and St Pancras MP told close aides in the immediate wake of the by-election that he was going to quit, before being persuaded otherwise.

Hartlepool by-election
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer faced a difficult few days after the by-election defeat (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Chris Ward, a former close aide, told biographer Tom Baldwin: “Keir kept saying that he felt he would have to go, that the result showed the party was going backwards and he saw it as a personal rejection.

“I told him it was far too soon for that kind of thing, but it was a rocky few hours.”

Sir Keir, who is quoted in the book, reflected on the defeat.

“I’m not fulfilling some lifelong dream here. I could happily work in the bookshop or something,” he says.

According to the book, Sir Keir’s wife Vic was among those who urged him not to act too hastily.

Another key figure who helped keep Sir Keir in his post was Morgan McSweeney, who remains Labour’s highly influential director of campaigns.