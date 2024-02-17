University principal warns of ‘grave situation’ for the sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
University principal warns of ‘grave situation’ for the sector

By Press Association
The university sector is facing a ‘grave situation’ Robert Gordon University’s principal and vice chancellor Professor Steve Olivier warned. (Chris Radburn/PA)
Funding issues have left higher education institutions facing a “terrible situation with no real relief” in sight, a university principal has warned.

Professor Steve Olivier, the principal and vice chancellor of Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, spoke out about the “grave situation” for the sector – adding that the problems were being driven by both policy and inaction from ministers.

He spoke out as Labour finance spokesperson Michael Marra criticised Finance Secretary Shona Robison, saying some two months on from her draft budget being announced, universities and colleges still had no indication of how much funding they would receive for 2024-25.

Speaking at a fringe event at the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow, Mr Marra said: “This current Finance Secretary seems to have no control over the situation whatsoever.”

He added: “I think the way this has been handled in Scotland is really difficult.”

With Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, the then-convener of Universities Scotland, having warned last year that funding for institutions must improve to avoid a “managed decline”, Prof Oliver commented: “It’s a terrible situation with no real relief in sight.

“Some of that I am afraid is policy driven and inaction driven.”

He said it was a “funding issue” telling the event, organised by Robert Gordon University and the University Alliance, that teaching allocations in the sector have been cut by almost a fifth (19%) since 2012-13.

“In the most recent year we are now talking another £28.1 million down,” Prof Olivier added.

“We’re already underfunded compared to England. So we’re struggling.”

He went on to say that he knew of “at least three Scottish universities that are talking about £15 million deficits next year”, saying the sector was “gravely worried about this”.

He continued: “I don’t believe that this situation is sustainable, I say that with sadness because we have got such a great system.”

Labour’s Michael Marra claimed Finance Secretary Shona Robison ‘seems to have no control over the situation whatsoever’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Marra meanwhile said the sector in Scotland was “in a state of relative decline”, but added: “The SNP are not managing it, it’s chaos.”

He hit out at the Finance Secretary, saying that colleges are universities “still don’t know” how much money they will have for the coming year.

While he said that institutions would normally receive a funding indication “24 hours after the budget announcement” from the Scottish Government, the Labour MSP claimed: “We find ourselves two months on from the budget statement in December, universities and colleges  still don’t know how much money they’ve got.

“They still don’t know where their budgets are going to come from, and they have applications for courses with no idea if they can run the courses people have applied for.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.