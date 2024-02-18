Scottish Labour pledges ‘zero-tolerance’ on violence in schools if elected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Labour pledges ‘zero-tolerance’ on violence in schools if elected

By Press Association
The plans would see teachers equipped with national guidance on tackling violence in schools. (PA)
A zero-tolerance approach to violence in schools has been pledged by Scottish Labour if they take up government in Holyrood.

Pam Duncan-Glancy, the party’s education spokeswoman, criticised Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth’s “inaction” at tackling increasing violence towards other pupils and teachers.

Figures released by Unison in December showed that 67% of teachers and support staff surveyed by the union said they had encountered general verbal abuse between pupils within a week period.

Meanwhile, 59% had dealt with physical aggression and 43% had experienced physical violence between pupils in the classrooms within the same timeframe.

Scottish Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy
In her speech at the Scottish Labour conference, Ms Duncan-Glancy said: “The SNP’s distraction and inaction has led to our classrooms becoming more like pressure cookers, on the edge of boiling point than the nurturing and safe learning environments that they should be. And the result? Rising violence and poor behaviour in schools.”

Taking aim at Ms Gilruth, she said: “The Cabinet Secretary’s only answers are to come up with a five-point plan, where point one was a promise to come up with a plan and to further insult our excellent teachers, by suggesting the solution is to teach them how to teach by setting up a centre for teacher excellence.

“An out of touch government, out of ideas and out of control.”

She said Scottish Labour’s method to tackle the crisis would be to equip teachers with national guidance on consequences and escalation of violence in schools.

Teachers will also have adequate debrief systems so they can know the matters they report are being dealt with.

Ms Duncan-Glancy added: “We will have a zero-tolerance approach to anything less, because friends, that’s the change we need in education.

“Pupils need to know that we want them to be safe and succeed. So we’ll encourage teachers to tell them that, empower them to set the rules of engagement in their classrooms and explain expectations of how they’ll all work together to make school safe and fun, and most importantly, places where nothing distracts from the opportunity to learn.

“Where that doesn’t happen, teachers will be equipped and backed up with national guidance on consequences and escalation, so that they have the tools and ability to manage their own spaces, will be empowered to deal with those incidents, and report them in the confidence that where necessary they will be escalated and problems resolved, we’ll do that by implementing proper debriefs for staff.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.