Accident and emergency waiting times performance drops again, figures indicate

Performance against key waiting times targets in Scotland’s accident and emergency departments has worsened again, the latest weekly figures have revealed.

Public Health Scotland data showed in the week ending February 11 that only 62.8% of patients in A&E were seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

That is down from 63.4% the previous week, and continues to be significantly below the Scottish Government’s target of having 95% of patients in A&E dealt with within four hours.

9,434 patients waited over four hours to be admitted, transferred or discharged

3,431 patients waited over eight hours to be admitted, transferred or discharged

1,659 patients waited over 12 hours to be admitted, transferred or discharged

Of the 25,347 patients who attended emergency departments during the week ending February 11, a total of 9,434 waited longer than four hours to be either admitted, transferred or discharged.

That includes 3,431 patients who were there for more than eight hours, and 1,659 who spent 12 hours or more in A&E – with these totals representing 13.5% and 6.5% of patients respectively.

In four hospitals, fewer than half of patients were dealt with within the four-hour target time, the figures showed.

At Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, 42.1% of patients in A&E were either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours; the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh (45.8%), Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (47.2%) and University Hospital Hairmyres (48.9%) in East Kilbride also failed to treat half of patients in the target time.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the data showed how “interminable waits” in A&E have “effectively become the norm”.

Hitting out at the Scottish Government, he said: “From Humza Yousaf to Michael Matheson, Scotland’s NHS has only known failure.

“This must now be the moment when the SNP decide to tackle this crisis in our A&E departments.”

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “We recognise waiting times are longer than we want them to be for some patients as emergency departments across the UK continue to deal with high demand due to sustained levels of seasonal illnesses.

“Despite this, it is encouraging that there are signs of stabilisation across the system and we continue to work closely with boards to support the delivery of sustained improvements.

“Hospital bed occupancy is having a major factor on performance. Our delayed discharge and hospital occupancy action plan is being implemented at pace to deliver actions we know work to reduce delays.

“This includes early planning, deployment of multi-agency teams and involvement of the patient and their families and carers.”