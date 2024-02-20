Accident and emergency waiting times performance drops again, figures indicate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Accident and emergency waiting times performance drops again, figures indicate

By Press Association
Less than two thirds (62.8%) of patients in A&E were admitted, transferred or discharged inside the four-hour target time, the latest weekly figures showed (Jeff Moore/PA)
Performance against key waiting times targets in Scotland’s accident and emergency departments has worsened again, the latest weekly figures have revealed.

Public Health Scotland data showed in the week ending February 11 that only 62.8% of patients in A&E were seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

That is down from 63.4% the previous week, and continues to be significantly below the Scottish Government’s target of having 95% of patients in A&E dealt with within four hours.

  • 9,434 patients waited over four hours to be admitted, transferred or discharged
  • 3,431 patients waited over eight hours to be admitted, transferred or discharged
  • 1,659 patients waited over 12 hours to be admitted, transferred or discharged

Of the 25,347 patients who attended emergency departments during the week ending February 11, a total of 9,434 waited longer than four hours to be either admitted, transferred or discharged.

That includes 3,431 patients who were there for more than eight hours, and 1,659 who spent 12 hours or more in A&E – with these totals representing 13.5% and 6.5% of patients respectively.

In four hospitals, fewer than half of patients were dealt with within the four-hour target time, the figures showed.

At Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, 42.1% of patients in A&E were either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours; the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh (45.8%), Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (47.2%) and University Hospital Hairmyres (48.9%) in East Kilbride also failed to treat half of patients in the target time.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the data showed how “interminable waits” in A&E have “effectively become the norm”.

Hitting out at the Scottish Government, he said: “From Humza Yousaf to Michael Matheson, Scotland’s NHS has only known failure.

“This must now be the moment when the SNP decide to tackle this crisis in our A&E departments.”

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “We recognise waiting times are longer than we want them to be for some patients as emergency departments across the UK continue to deal with high demand due to sustained levels of seasonal illnesses.

“Despite this, it is encouraging that there are signs of stabilisation across the system and we continue to work closely with boards to support the delivery of sustained improvements.

“Hospital bed occupancy is having a major factor on performance. Our delayed discharge and hospital occupancy action plan is being implemented at pace to deliver actions we know work to reduce delays.

“This includes early planning, deployment of multi-agency teams and involvement of the patient and their families and carers.”