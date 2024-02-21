Students to protest over education cuts outside Scottish Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Students to protest over education cuts outside Scottish Parliament

By Press Association
The rally is set to go ahead outside Holyrood at 1pm (PA)
The rally is set to go ahead outside Holyrood at 1pm (PA)

Students are set to hold a rally outside the Scottish Parliament protesting over what they describe as “short-sighted” education cuts.

Members of the National Union of Students (NUS) Scotland will gather outside Holyrood to call on the Scottish Government to halt proposed cuts to funding for higher and further education in the upcoming budget.

The body believes the proposed cuts of more than £100 million pose a “significant threat” not only to students and staff, but the overall wellbeing of Scotland’s education system as well.

Members have said their intention is to send a “clear and resounding message” to ministers that they must start valuing students and staff and invest in the future instead of imposing cuts.

NUS Scotland president Ellie Gomersall said: “We’re rallying outside parliament today to make it clear to the Scottish Government that these cuts cannot go ahead.

“They like to talk the talk about tackling poverty and inequality in Scotland but they’re not walking the walk.

“We know that a well-funded education system is absolutely essential to creating a more equal society but they have been underfunding colleges and universities for a decade and are now planning short-sighted cuts of over £100 million.

“They need to urgently heed the call coming from students and staff today and stop the cuts.”

The rally is being held at Holyrood at 1pm.

Speakers will include STUC deputy secretary general Linda Somerville, Scottish Labour shadow cabinet secretary for education and skills Pam Duncan-Glancy and Scottish Liberal Democrat spokesperson for education Willie Rennie.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “It is right that we are taking strong action to support students through the cost of living crisis with an enhanced student support offering which ensures people receive the support they need to attend university.

“Along with our firm commitment to free tuition, this is ensuring access to university in Scotland remains based on the ability to learn and not the ability to pay.

“That is why we are seeing a record number of Scottish students being accepted to our universities, a record numbers of full-time first degree entrants coming from our most deprived communities and why Scotland has the lowest student debt levels in the UK, almost three times lower than in England.

“New measures announced this week will provide support for students over the Summer months, following the recent £2,400 increase to the annual support package which sees the main undergraduate funding package rise up to £11,400.”