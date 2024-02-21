Issues with dentistry ‘a matter of life and death’, says Rennie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Issues with dentistry ‘a matter of life and death’, says Rennie

By Press Association
MSPs debated the issue on Wednesday (Rui Vieira/PA)
Issues with getting a dentist appointment in Scotland are a “matter of life and death”, Scottish Lib Dem health spokesman Willie Rennie has said.

The MSP led a debate on the issue in Holyrood on Wednesday, where he hit out at the Scottish Government’s record in the field.

Figures released by the party last year showed half of those registered with NHS dentists in Scotland had not been seen in two years while more than 10% had not had an appointment in more than a decade.

Lib Dem health spokesman Willie Rennie led the debate (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Rennie recounted something he was told by a dentist, saying: “An early oral cancer has a five-year survival of 80%, a late stage one only 20%.”

The MSP added: “This is not therefore just about shiny teeth, it is a matter of life and death.”

He also relayed the story of a single mother who spent more than £400 on dental X-rays in one month, resulting in her having to go without food so her child could eat.

The MSP called on the Scottish Government to introduce a fee system which “reflects the true cost of providing treatment”, raising the cap on student dentists by 70 places in August and speeding up the registration process of overseas dentists.

Responding to Mr Rennie, Health Secretary Neil Gray said dentistry was an “essential lynchpin of our primary care system”, describing Mr Rennie’s examples as “awful”.

Mr Gray, who took over the post earlier this month, said work was ongoing to address staffing issues in the field, while public health minister Maree Todd was working with other UK nations to find a way to ease the path for overseas dentists to work here.

“I’m under no illusions that the NHS dental sector has faced and continues to face significant challenges and I give my heartfelt thanks to those dentists working in the NHS for their resilience and dedication,” he said.

The British Dental Association said its own surveys had shown 83% of dentists in Scotland treated a patient since the pandemic who had conducted dentistry work on themselves.

And David McColl, the chair of the BDA’s Scottish dental practice committee, said: “MSPs and patients across Scotland have sent a clear message: The Scottish Government cannot pretend it’s ‘mission accomplished’ on NHS dentistry.

“Recent reforms may ease problems, but ministers can’t afford to take their eyes off the crisis in this service.”