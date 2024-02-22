Social care improvements cannot wait for National Care Service, charity warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Social care improvements cannot wait for National Care Service, charity warns

By Press Association
Age Scotland is the national charity for elderly people (Joe Giddens/PA)
Age Scotland is the national charity for elderly people (Joe Giddens/PA)

Improvements to social care in Scotland cannot wait for the introduction of the National Care Service, the national charity for elderly people has said.

In a letter to Health Secretary Neil Gray, Age Scotland chief executive Katherine Crawford said there is a “crisis of access to social care”.

She set out five priorities for the Government, including cutting waiting lists and ensuring care home visiting rights are embedded in law.

Last year the charity carried out a survey of more than 4,000 Scots aged above 50, in which 84% said timely access to healthcare is the single most important issue.

The National Care Service is at the heart of the Government’s plan to overhaul the care sector but it will not be fully introduced before 2029.

In her letter to Mr Gray, Ms Crawford said: “I’m sure you would acknowledge we are facing a crisis of access to social care, medical assessments, and many treatments, as the NHS and health and social care partnerships struggle to overcome shortages of staff, resource challenges and growing waiting lists.

“We must fix social care in Scotland. We cannot wait for the delivery of the National Care Service as the sole means of doing so.

“There is so much to be proud of in our social care sector, but a crisis of resource, staffing and service availability is having a profound effect on the country.

“Many of the challenges facing our NHS, not least delayed discharge figures, could be addressed if social care really got the attention it deserved.”