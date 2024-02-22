Social care improvements cannot wait for National Care Service, charity warns

Improvements to social care in Scotland cannot wait for the introduction of the National Care Service, the national charity for elderly people has said.

In a letter to Health Secretary Neil Gray, Age Scotland chief executive Katherine Crawford said there is a “crisis of access to social care”.

She set out five priorities for the Government, including cutting waiting lists and ensuring care home visiting rights are embedded in law.

Last year the charity carried out a survey of more than 4,000 Scots aged above 50, in which 84% said timely access to healthcare is the single most important issue.

Our Chief Executive has written to the new Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care, @neilcgray, to outline the escalating challenges faced by older people accessing health and care.📰 Read more ⬇️ https://t.co/kvfEAvKwgX — Age Scotland (@agescotland) February 22, 2024

The National Care Service is at the heart of the Government’s plan to overhaul the care sector but it will not be fully introduced before 2029.

In her letter to Mr Gray, Ms Crawford said: “I’m sure you would acknowledge we are facing a crisis of access to social care, medical assessments, and many treatments, as the NHS and health and social care partnerships struggle to overcome shortages of staff, resource challenges and growing waiting lists.

“We must fix social care in Scotland. We cannot wait for the delivery of the National Care Service as the sole means of doing so.

“There is so much to be proud of in our social care sector, but a crisis of resource, staffing and service availability is having a profound effect on the country.

“Many of the challenges facing our NHS, not least delayed discharge figures, could be addressed if social care really got the attention it deserved.”