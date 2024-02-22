Minister in the witness box during court visit to mark Victims Awareness Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister in the witness box during court visit to mark Victims Awareness Week

By Press Association
Siobhian Brown stepped into the witness box during her visit to Edinburgh Sheriff Court (Victim Support Scotland/PA)
Victims minister Siobhian Brown stepped into the witness box as she visited a court, and told how the experience helped her understand the “emotional, psychological and physical impact of giving evidence”.

Ms Brown, minister for victims and community safety in the Scottish Government, visited Edinburgh Sheriff Court during Victims Awareness Week.

She met staff and volunteers from Victim Support Scotland (VSS), and spoke with a victim of domestic abuse who has been supported by the charity.

Ms Brown said: “The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring that victims affected by crime get all the support they need.

“It was a privilege to hear first-hand from people going through the criminal justice system about their experiences.

“Sitting in the witness box helps me as minister for victims to understand the emotional, psychological and physical impact of giving evidence.

“It is important that victims are made aware of, and understand, their rights and know how to access the range of support that is available.

“The Victims’ Code for Scotland sets out these rights and who to contact for help and advice.”

The code provides a legal right to support for those who are a victim of crime, with Ms Brown adding that changes proposed in the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill – which is currently going through the Scottish Parliament – will “further strengthen these rights”.

VSS chief executive Kate Wallace said: “In Scotland, anyone affected by crime has a right to support and information, regardless of whether the crime was reported to the police or not.

“While not everyone affected by crime will want to exercise these rights, there is a significant gap between the number of crimes recorded and the number of people referred to and seeking support.

“By working closely with Police Scotland, victim support organisations, and directly with victims, we hope to raise more awareness of victims’ rights and reach more people in the year ahead.

“We want everyone to know that if they or someone they know is affected by crime, Victim Support Scotland can help.”