MSPs ‘concerned’ at lack of clarity over National Care Service model

By Press Association
The National Care Sservice will bring social care under a single organisation (Alamy/PA)
Holyrood’s Health Committee has raised concerns over a lack of clarity from the Government on how its proposed National Care Service (NCS) would work as it conditionally backed the plans.

The Scottish Government has pressed ahead with proposals for the NCS, which will see social care brought under a single organisation.

The Bill to set up the NCS is yet to face its first debate, but has been criticised by care providers, unions and politicians and has been delayed to 2029 in a bid to save money.

Criticisms include the uncertainty over how much the plans will cost and the Government’s decision to pass a framework Bill, with specific functions of the NCS devised through a process of “co-design”.

In its report, released on Thursday, the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee at Holyrood said: “The committee is also concerned that the Scottish Government has so far been unable to articulate and communicate a model of how the proposed National Care Service would operate.

“We understand that the Scottish Government intends to share this information prior to the stage one debate and look forward to receiving it.”

The committee also expressed concerns at the lack of details of amendments the Government plans to propose to the Bill.

“While the committee understands that this is a framework Bill, the lack of detail at this stage on what that framework will look like is concerning, and has made the work of the committee less effective as a consequence,” the MSPs said.

But the report – the recommendations for which were laden with dissent from opposition members of the committee – supported the general principles of the Bill, subject to the publication of the amendments to be lodged at stage two, urging the Government to publish the materials by March 29 at the latest.

Responding to the report, Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie announced her party will not back the Bill at its first vote.

“We need a National Care Service that is fit for purpose, but instead the SNP and the Greens are bulldozing through their bungled plans,” she said.

“Ministers have refused to set out how they will fix the fundamental problems in this Bill and Scottish Labour will not write them a blank cheque by supporting these confused plans.

“We cannot ignore the warnings from the stakeholders lining up to criticise the SNP’s approach, from trade unions and care providers to those with lived experience.

“The SNP must act now to support social care, boost pay in the sector and deliver a right to breaks and Anne’s Law so that these important changes aren’t held back by the shambles the Government has made of this Bill.”