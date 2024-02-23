Ross challenges Yousaf and Sarwar to debate on future of oil and gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross challenges Yousaf and Sarwar to debate on future of oil and gas

By Press Association
The Scottish Conservative leader has challenged his opponents to a debate on the future of oil and gas (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Douglas Ross has challenged Humza Yousaf and Anas Sarwar to debate him on the future of oil and gas.

The Scottish Conservative leader has written to his SNP and Labour counterparts to argue only his party has supported the North Sea industry “every step of the way”.

It follows a heated back-and-forth at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday over Labour’s proposals to extend the windfall tax on oil and gas company profits.

Following the fiery debate, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce tweeted all three leaders to say it is willing to host a debate on the issue, asking: “How does next month sound?”

First Minister’s Questions
Douglas Ross said a head-to-head debate should take place among the party leaders (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Ross has now told his opponents he is “fully behind” the idea.

“The North Sea oil and gas industry is crucial not just to the 100,000 skilled workers it employs – predominantly in the north east – but to Scotland’s entire economy and energy security,” he said.

“That’s why I’m urging Humza Yousaf and Anas Sarwar to join me in a debate on the future of the sector, which has a key role to play in a just and managed transition to net zero.

“Behind the desperate spin and counter-spin of the SNP and Labour, the reality is both parties want to turn off the taps in the North Sea now.

“Only the Scottish Conservatives are standing up for the jobs of skilled workers in the north east.

“Humza Yousaf has some nerve criticising (UK Labour leader Sir) Keir Starmer’s reckless plans, when the SNP have a presumption against all new North Sea developments, opposed Rosebank and Cambo and were the first party to propose a windfall tax.”

Mr Ross also claimed Mr Yousaf “passing himself off as a friend” of the industry was “an insult” to the communities around it.

At FMQs on Thursday, Mr Yousaf condemned Labour plans to extend the windfall tax, arguing there is “palpable anger” from the oil and gas sector against proposals he claimed could cost 100,000 jobs.

He said he would maintain the windfall tax, but keep it at 75% and not use it to fund nuclear energy plants in England.

Scottish Tory North East MSP Douglas Lumsden later quipped the First Minister was “masquerading as the saviour” of the industry despite his presumption against new oil and gas licences.