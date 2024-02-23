Council leaders urge ministers to vow no future council tax freezes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Council leaders urge ministers to vow no future council tax freezes

By Press Association
Council bosses said Scottish ministers should not interfere with their budgeting processes (Jane Barlow/PA)
Council bosses said Scottish ministers should not interfere with their budgeting processes (Jane Barlow/PA)

Council leaders have sought reassurance that Scottish ministers will not announce additional council tax freezes for the remainder of Parliament.

Senior councillors met at the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) on Friday to discuss issues such as budgetary pressures.

Following the meeting, Cosla resources spokeswoman Councillor Katie Hagmann said it is disrespectful for Scottish Government ministers to interfere in council decision-making.

It comes after Argyll and Bute Council was the first to go against the grain in the Government’s attempt to enforce a nationwide council tax freeze.

Scottish Government budget
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said she hopes Argyll and Bute Council will review its planned 10% council tax increase (Andrew Milligan/PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf promised in October that the tax will be frozen this year, but the council announced a 10% hike following a vote on Thursday.

It could see charges for an average band D property rise to £1,627.12, which councillors said is essential to protect local services.

Its decision came hours after Deputy First Minister Shona Robison promised more than £60 million additional cash to councils following a row over the freeze.

Reports on Friday suggest Ms Robison may be prepared to hold back the extra funding if authorities do not freeze council tax.

Speaking in Holyrood on Thursday, she said she hopes Argyll and Bute will “reconsider” the increase, claiming it will leave the authority £400,000 worse off than if it had taken the additional funding offered.

Cosla has now made clear it does not expect the Scottish Government to interfere with local budget processes in future.

Ms Hagmann said: “Council leaders were absolutely clear today that it is not appropriate for Scottish Government ministers to interfere in the democratic decision-making of councils.

“Leaders also reaffirmed in the strongest possible terms the principle that it should be for individual local authorities to set their own level of council tax without sanction or financial detriment imposed by Scottish Government.

“Leaders were clear that given the financial situation in which councils find themselves as a result of the proposed Scottish Budget, recurring penalties in relation to setting council tax levels should not be applied.

“I have been asked to seek confirmation from Scottish Government that there will be no further council tax freezes for the remainder of Parliament.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for additional comment.