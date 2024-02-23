Extra funding dependent on council tax freeze, says Robison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Extra funding dependent on council tax freeze, says Robison

By Press Association
The Deputy First Minister issued the statement on Friday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Local authorities will only be able to access more than £60 million in extra funding if they implement the Scottish Government’s council tax freeze, the Deputy First Minister has said.

This week, Argyll and Bute Council became the first to go against the proposals from ministers, increasing the levy by 10%.

The vote on the issue took place the day after Shona Robison said £62.7 million more than initially planned would be made available to councils.

But she said on Friday that access to a share of the funding would be contingent on councils agreeing to implement the council tax freeze.

In a statement, Ms Robison said the Scottish Government was facing “difficult choices” on spending.

“I have written to Cosla to provide as much assurance as I can around any changes to funding which may result from the UK Government’s spring Budget.

“In addition to the £14 billion settlement for councils I set out in December, a further £62.7 million will be made available to them in 2024-25 subject to improved funding being confirmed through the spring Budget,” she said.

“This extra funding is conditional on councils agreeing to the council tax freeze, which remains a priority for the Scottish Government and would benefit council taxpayers across Scotland during the cost-of-living crisis.”

But the decision has caused anger among local authorities, which accused Ms Robison of interfering in their budget-setting processes.

Speaking following a meeting of council leaders on Friday, Katie Hagmann, the resources spokeswoman for local authority body Cosla, said: “Council leaders were absolutely clear today that it is not appropriate for Scottish Government ministers to interfere in the democratic decision-making of councils.

“Leaders also reaffirmed in the strongest possible terms the principle that it should be for individual local authorities to set their own level of council tax without sanction or financial detriment imposed by Scottish Government.

“Leaders were clear that given the financial situation in which councils find themselves as a result of the proposed Scottish Budget, recurring penalties in relation to setting council tax levels should not be applied.”

Ms Hagmann also said she was seeking assurance from the Scottish Government there would be no more council tax freezes for the rest of the parliamentary session.

On Thursday, Ms Robison said she hoped Argyll and Bute Council would reconsider its decision.