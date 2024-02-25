Sunak to hold regional Cabinet as local transport fund announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak to hold regional Cabinet as local transport fund announced

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will hold his first regional Cabinet meeting outside of party conference season since taking office in 2022 (PA)
Rishi Sunak will hold a Cabinet meeting in Yorkshire and the Humber as the Government sets out how transport funding from its abandoned HS2 plans will be shared across regional councils.

The Prime Minister said he has a “clear plan to level up our country” by investing in projects across the North and the Midlands ahead of the visit.

It comes as Transport Secretary Mark Harper is set to announce allocation details of a local transport fund, coming from the previously announced axing of HS2’s northern leg, which councils will decide how best to spend.

HS2 network
(PA Graphics)

The meeting will be the first time Mr Sunak has held a regional Cabinet outside of conference season since he took office in 2022.

The last time ministers gathered outside of London was for emergency talks ahead of the PM’s announcement that the Government’s flagship high-speed rail project would be scaled back at last year’s meeting of Tory delegates.

At the party’s annual conference in Manchester – the city most directly hit by the change – Mr Sunak confirmed after months of speculation that HS2 plans north of Birmingham would be scrapped amid spiralling costs.

The Prime Minister promised to reinvest “every single penny” of £36 billion previously earmarked for the scheme into hundreds of new transport projects.

At Cabinet on Monday, Mr Sunak is expected to say that ministers and MPs should “hold local authorities to account” to ensure the local transport fund is “used appropriately,” Downing Street said.

The Transport Secretary is also expected to update ministerial colleagues on the delivery of Network North – the Government’s overarching plan to replace HS2’s northern leg.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper during a visit to the site of the HS2 project at Curzon Street station in Birmingham
Transport Secretary Mark Harper during a visit to the site of the HS2 project at Curzon Street station in Birmingham (PA)

The PM and his Government will meet with communities, businesses, and organisations across the North and Midlands to discuss their priorities for the fund and how their area can best benefit from the funding.

Mr Sunak said: “Local transport is at the heart of connecting our communities and this Government has a clear plan to level up our country with greater transport links that people need right across the UK.

“The long-term decision to reallocate funding from HS2 marked a step change in how we invest in transport infrastructure across the country.

“It gave us the opportunity to put £36 billion into projects that will make a real difference – benefiting more people, in more places, more quickly.

“Tomorrow marks a historic moment for the North and Midlands. We are investing billions directly across the region through the first of its kind Local Transport Fund – which fully empowers local people to invest in the transport priorities that matter most to them and their communities.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Tomorrow’s multibillion-pound investment is unprecedented and will be transformational for smaller cities, towns, and rural communities across the North and the Midlands.

“This funding increase is only possible because this Government is willing to take tough decisions like reallocating funding from the second phase of HS2.

“We are sticking to our plan to level up communities with greater transport links right across the country.”

Labour ridiculed what it described as a “back of a fag packet plan” and said communities are “sick and tired” of empty promises.

Shadow secretary for transport Louise Haigh
Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said communities are ‘sick and tired’ of empty promises (PA)

“The Conservatives’ back of a fag packet plan promised extensions to roads that didn’t exist, tram lines that had already been built and reannouncements of projects they promised a decade ago,” shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said.

“Communities are sick and tired of the empty promises of this broken Conservative government. After 14 years of ceaseless failure it is clear that staggering Conservative incompetence is holding this country back.

“Labour will work with local leaders, mayors, businesses and unions to deliver a credible and transformative programme of rail and transport infrastructure investment to improve connectivity across the North.”