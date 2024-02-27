Recorded crime rose 5% last year, figures show

The number of crimes recorded by police rose by 5% to more than 300,000 last year, according to the latest figures.

Police Scotland recorded 302,076 crimes in 2023, up from 287,678 in 2022, the data published by the Scottish Government shows.

However this was 2% lower than the 308,434 crimes recorded in 2019.

Statisticians highlighted the coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on both the type and volume of crime recorded since March 2020, with the final legal restrictions lifted in April 2022.

The largest impact was seen during 2020 and 2021, and to a lesser extent in 2022, while 2023 was not affected by the restrictions.

The figures show sexual crimes in 2023 were 2% higher compared to 2022 (increasing from 14,640 to 14,894), and 8% higher compared to 2019.

Last year, non-sexual crimes of violence were 4% higher compared to 2022 (increasing from 69,117 to 71,900), and 4% higher compared to 2019.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “Scotland continues to be a safe place to live, with recorded crime remaining at one of the lowest levels since 1974 and down 39% since 2006-07, though I have noted which areas have increased.

“These statistics align with the Scottish Crime and Justice Survey which shows that crime levels – including incidents not reported to police – have dropped by more than half since 2008-09 and people feel safer in their communities.

“Despite deeply challenging financial circumstances due to the UK Government settlement, our Budget for next year includes record police funding of £1.55 billion – an increase of £92.7 million.

“Scotland continues to have more police officers per head of population than England and Wales.”

The figures show that in 2023, murder and culpable homicide increased by 36% compared to the previous year (from 44 to 60 crimes), but decreased by 6% from 2019 (from 64 to 60 crimes).

Angela Constance said Scotland remains a ‘safe place to live’ (PA)

Death by dangerous driving increased by 35% in 2023 compared to the previous year (from 37 to 50 crimes), but decreased by 2% from 2019 (from 51 to 50 crimes).

Meanwhile, rape and attempted rape increased by 1% compared to the previous year (from 2,530 to 2,545 crimes), and increased by 3% from 2019 (from 2,481 to 2,545 crimes).

In 2023, police recorded 179,616 offences which are generally less serious than crimes.

This was 4% higher than the 173,269 offences recorded in 2022, but 6% lower than the 192,028 in 2019.

Road traffic offences last year were 9% higher compared to 2022 (increasing from 108,763 to 118,044), but 2% lower compared to 2019.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Scotland is a safe place to live, work and socialise, with historically low levels of crime.

“The most recent Scottish Crime and Justice Survey reported that 90% of adults did not experience crime, with less than 2% of adults experiencing violent crime.

“Police Scotland will continue to work hard and do all we can to prevent and tackle crime and support the victims of criminality should it occur.”