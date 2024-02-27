Islanders will have ‘angst’ over ferry capacity changes, shipyard bosses warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Islanders will have ‘angst’ over ferry capacity changes, shipyard bosses warned

By Press Association
The Glen Sannox started sea trials earlier this month (Jane Barlow/PA)
A Holyrood committee convener has expressed his dismay at the problems with the delayed and overbudget Ferguson Marine ferries, telling the shipyard’s bosses there will be “angst” among islanders.

Conservative MSP Edward Mountain also condemned “smoke and mirrors” over design changes in the Glen Sannox and its sister ship the Glen Rosa, which will mean they will carry fewer passengers than originally envisaged.

It emerged this week that costs for the Glen Sannox will rise to between £145.5 million and £149.1 million, while the Glen Rosa will be delivered “no later than” September 2025.

Under the latest estimates, the work to build the two ferries will be around triple the first price of £97 million and they will be handed over to CalMac six years late.

David Tydeman, chief executive of state-owned Ferguson Marine, and other officials appeared before Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee on Tuesday.

The sea trials of the Glen Sannox were said to be ‘overwhelmingly positive’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Mountain said that since CalMac’s crew will require time to familiarise themselves with the vessel, it is likely the Glen Sannox will begin carrying passengers on the Arran route in August at the earliest – meaning it will miss most of the busy summer period.

He raised the issue of changes in the vessels’ designs in order to meet regulatory requirements, saying: “I think there was a certain amount of smoke and mirrors in that and I think that was extremely disappointing.”

He quizzed Mr Tydeman about the exact capacity of the Glen Sannox for cars, HGVs and passengers.

The shipyard boss said the ferry will ultimately operate with up to 852 passengers.

Mr Mountain went on to say: “We’re in a situation now where we’ve got ourselves, it’s taken considerably longer, considerably more money. And we have less passengers, potentially less cars and potentially less HGVs.

“If I was an islander I would be pretty angst by that.”

Glen Sannox is a ‘smooth and quiet ship’, the shipyard boss told MSPs (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Tydeman said he understood the comment about islanders’ feelings, saying the capacity for cars and lorries depends on how the 102-metre ship’s decks are configured for any journey.

He said the Glen Sannox, including its liquefied natural gas system, should be largely finished by the end of March.

Both ferries are designed to be “dual fuel”, running on LNG and traditional bunker fuel, but LNG pipework is yet to be completed.

Mr Tydeman praised “overwhelmingly positive” sea trials of Glen Sannox which took place earlier this month.

He told the committee: “I can really confirm that the Glen Sannox is a smooth and quiet ship.

“I wasn’t on board myself, regrettably, I’ll try and be on some of the other trials.

“But I think this is a ship that we’re all going to be proud of.”

Meanwhile Andrew Miller, who is the shipyard’s chairman, said it will be harder to return the business to the private sector without investment in a new automated plating line.