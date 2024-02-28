Peer jailed for child sex abuse attended Lords 10 times after being charged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Peer jailed for child sex abuse attended Lords 10 times after being charged

By Press Association
A peer sentenced to more than one year in prison is expelled from the House of Lords (PA)
A peer sentenced to more than one year in prison is expelled from the House of Lords (PA)

A peer who went on to be convicted and jailed for child sex abuse attended the Lords 10 times after being charged, it has been revealed in Parliament.

The case of Lord Nazir Ahmed was highlighted as the House authorities defended a move to automatically exclude members of the upper chamber formally accused of a serious violent or sexual offence.

It followed claims at Westminster that the safeguarding measure undermined “the sacred principle” of innocent until proven guilty.

There were also separate concerns the system could lead to malicious allegations being made by rogue states in a bid to silence members critical of the regime.

Unlike in the Commons, where exclusion can be triggered by serious allegations, the Lords provision would come into force at the point of charge.

It would continue until the allegations are dropped or the member is either cleared or convicted.

A peer sentenced to more than one year in prison is expelled from the House.

Proposing the measure drawn up by the Procedure and Privileges Committee, its chairman and senior deputy speaker Lord Gardiner of Kimble said: “I am sure members agree that the safety of those on the parliamentary estate is paramount.

“I hope that this standing order will never have to be activated, but it is in the interests of those who work and visit here.”

Tory former Cabinet minister Lord Lilley said: “I am very relieved that the committee didn’t follow the other place by excluding members on the basis of allegations alone that had led to palpable injustices, for example (Conservative MP) Andrew Rosindell and his constituents.

“He was excluded for two years on the basis of malicious allegations which nobody who knows him could possibly have given credence to and which were subsequently rejected.”

He added: “But I am worried that even the proposal the committee does make undermines the sacred principle of innocent unless and until proven guilty, which Parliament itself ought to uphold emphatically.”

He added: “The proposal justifies a precautionary exclusion by invoking that ‘the duty of care towards those on the parliamentary estate, including school parties’, ignoring the fact they are always accompanied by adults, ‘should be paramount’.

“Paramount means it takes precedence over the presumption of innocence or it means nothing.”

He added: “This is a solution looking for a problem. So far as I know no noble Lord charged with an offence has ever molested anyone on the parliamentary estate, least of all the school parties invoked to defend this proposal.

“I hope the committee will think again and put the presumption of innocence first and foremost.”

Responding, Lord Gardiner said: “An automatic temporary exclusion safeguards the parliamentary community against this risk and indeed visitors on the parliamentary estate.”

Lord Nazir Ahmed
Lord Nazir Ahmed was found guilty in 2022 of sexually abusing two children (PA)

He added: “Unfortunately, in the last five years a former member of the House was charged, convicted and jailed for sexual offences against minors, but would have been triggered by this standing order.

“I think it is of concern that the member attended the House on 10 occasions after charge including just weeks before his expulsion.”

While not naming the peer, the Lords later confirmed the senior deputy speaker was referring to Ahmed, who was found guilty in 2022 of sexually abusing two children.

Although his jail sentence was later reduced, he failed last year to have his convictions overturned.

He retired from the Lords shortly before a report recommending his expulsion was agreed.

The exclusion provision will apply regardless of when and where charges are brought.

However, if made overseas, it will lapse after 10 sitting days unless a sub-group of the Privileges Committee decides it should remain in force.

This would allow for the exclusion to be waived if a member is charged with an offence not regarded as unlawful in the UK.

But there are concerns the system could be open to abuse by malign foreign actors.

Tory peer Earl Attlee said: “Sadly, in many countries, the police are either corrupt, incompetent, under-resourced – maybe they are all three – and the same could apply to their court system.

“It is easy to imagine how a false charge could be laid either accidentally or maliciously with the intent of a foreign government or even a non-state actor.”

However, Lord Gardiner insisted there were “very strong safety valves” in place.