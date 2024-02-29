Shapps defends decision to pause new military housing plan after backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

Shapps defends decision to pause new military housing plan after backlash

By Press Association
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps during a visit to Catterick Garrison, in North Yorkshire (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps during a visit to Catterick Garrison, in North Yorkshire (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Defence secretary Grant Shapps has defended his decision to pause new plans to allocate military housing based on family size rather than rank, saying “I think we can do this better for everyone”.

The controversial proposals affecting Army, Navy and Royal Air Force personnel were halted amid fears that officers would resign.

The standard of military housing is currently determined by rank. However, the Modernised Accommodation Offer (MAO) proposes allocating properties by family size.

It could mean that a married major with no children would be downgraded from a three or four-bedroom house to a two-bedroom, while a married private with three children would be entitled to a larger house than the major.

Grant Shapps visits Catterick Garrison
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps visits Catterick Garrison, in North Yorkshire, to tour the base and meet troops (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Speaking to reporters on Thursday after meeting troops at Catterick Garrison, in North Yorkshire, Mr Shapps said he had looked again at the new MAO, which he said included “a lot that’s good within it, and I intend to allow to go through”.

But he recognised the concerns of those who have campaigned on the rank issue.

He said: “I said ‘hold on a minute, I can see some real problems here’.

“You’ll end up with officers who have may have, for example, just disciplined or docked pay and their neighbour could be a person who they’ve just disciplined.

“That isn’t really very sustainable in what is, by its very design, quite a hierarchical system. And needs to be.”

Mr Shapps said: “I was sufficiently concerned about that to put that part of the change on hold.”

He said a review would take place.

He went on: “I’m not going to rush doing that. And I want to make sure that we get accommodation which is fit for everybody. But I don’t think the way to get there is to suddenly force change – particularly on the Army.”

Mr Shapps said: “I think we can do this better for everyone and that’s why I’ve called a halt to it.”

The plan, which was set to be launched in March, attracted criticism from officers and their partners, who argued the policy would lead to a breakdown in military cohesion by undermining hierarchical structures and penalising those who are infertile or choose not to have children.

During his visit to Catterick Garrison on Thursday, Mr Shapps said it was good news that Army recruitment was now at a six-year high with 15,000 applications in January, which he said was “through the roof” compared with previous years.

Mr Shapps said: “I think the message that there are amazing opportunities in our armed forces is finally getting through and Catterick is a very key part of the future when it comes training those new recruits.”

He said: “Catterick’s got a very bright future as we expand up our recruitment programme.”