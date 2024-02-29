Chairman of inquiry into rogue surgeon Sam Eljamel appointed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Chairman of inquiry into rogue surgeon Sam Eljamel appointed

By Press Association
Health Secretary Neil Gray met with victims of the surgeon and campaigners last week (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Health Secretary Neil Gray met with victims of the surgeon and campaigners last week (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The chairman of the inquiry into rogue NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel has been appointed.

Health Secretary Neil Gray told MSPs on Thursday Lord Robert Weir will head up the probe.

Lord Weir was appointed a judge of the Supreme Courts in 2020.

Eljamel worked for NHS Tayside between 1995 and 2014, with campaigners claiming as many as 200 patients may have been harmed by him, some of whom suffered life-changing injuries.

Mr Gray – who took over the health portfolio this month – said: “In recent days I have met with a number of patients and patient representatives who have suffered terribly as a result of the actions of Mr Eljamel – firstly outside the Parliament at the protest last Thursday and then at a further meeting this morning.

Eljamel victims
Eljamel campaigners staged a protest outside Holyrood last week (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The experiences shared with me from these brave individuals are truly shocking and I would like to put on record my regret that their search for answers has taken so long.

“They also have my heartfelt respect for their determination to get to the truth of what has happened.”

He said that from his meetings with victims, he became aware of the “strength of their frustrations”, stressing the need for haste in progressing the inquiry.

“I will be meeting with Lord Weir and my officials this afternoon where we will discuss the planned meeting between Lord Weir and the patients’ group to be held in the coming weeks where they will look to endorse the terms of reference for the inquiry,” he added.

Alongside the inquiry, an independent clinical review was formed by former health secretary Michael Matheson to look into the cases of individual patients at their request.

Mr Gray announced Professor Stephen Wigmore has been appointed to lead the reviews.

Prof Wigmore is a regius chair of clinical surgery and the head of the surgery department at Edinburgh University.

Scottish Conservative MSP Liz Smith, a long-time campaigner for the victims of Eljamel, thanked the Health Secretary for his “very quick and effective engagement” with her and the victims since he took over his role.

“We have all heard, for 10 years in my case, the most harrowing stories about the intense and permanent physical and psychological pain of Eljamel’s patients, of families being broken apart and of heart-rending accounts of the victims trying to get to the truth, only to be knocked back at every turn,” she said.

Neil Gray
Health Secretary Neil Gray announced the appointment on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Smith said the inquiry should have started “long before now”, and that there had been “too many instances of dither and delay”.

She asked Mr Gray if he will look at how the Scottish Government oversees health boards and develop a “foolproof process” for transparency in decision making.

After acknowledging victims had waited “far too long”, the minister said: “I’m happy to take away a consideration of what more can be done to review our own processes.

“But I would expect part of the public inquiry’s evidence being taken will indeed be to ensure that type of transparency and rigour is applied across all of our public services, including Government.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader and health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie asked Mr Gray if “every resource needed” will be given to both the inquiry and the reviews.

He replied: “Yes, I give that undertaking.”