Brianna Ghey’s mother discusses concerns over online safety with Rishi Sunak

The mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey has spoken with the Prime Minister to discuss mindfulness in schools and online safety.

Esther Ghey had a video meeting with Rishi Sunk and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan on Thursday to discuss her campaigns to develop mindfulness skills in schools, and to drive better safeguarding for children on mobile phones and social media.

Ms Ghey’s daughter Brianna, who was transgender, struggled with her mental health, which was worsened by accessing eating-disorder and self-harm content on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe were both 15 when they killed Brianna, 16, with a hunting knife after luring her to Linear Park in Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on February 11 last year.

The meeting came after Mr Sunak faced calls to apologise for making a “dehumanising” transgender joke in the House of Commons as Ms Ghey visited Parliament.

He had accused Sir Keir Starmer of having difficulty in “defining a woman” during an attack on Labour Party U-turns.

The comments prompted a backlash from across the political spectrum, including from within the Prime Minister’s party ranks.

But Downing Street insisted the remarks were not transphobic, with Government ministers defending the Prime Minister’s language.

Brianna Ghey (Family handout/PA)

Ms Ghey is campaigning for an age limit for smartphone usage and stricter controls on access to social media apps.

She has previously said the Online Safety Act does not go far enough.

Ms Ghey hailed the meeting as “really productive” and said it had “opened up a positive line of communication”.

She said: “Approaching the meeting as both a parent and the Prime Minister, Rishi listened to my thoughts around both mindfulness in schools and concerns over mobile phone safety for our children.

“The Prime Minister showed his concerns and support for many of the points raised, making a real commitment in supporting parents and taking suggestions on board around the dangers and issues faced by our young people.

“Likewise, having spoken to the Education Secretary before the meeting, Rishi also showed his support for programmes to help support the wellbeing and mental health of children. He recognised the need to gather evidence, something we are keen to add to through the work we are delivering in Warrington through the Mindfulness in Schools Project.

“It was an encouraging start and I hope to continue to work with Rishi, Michelle and other leaders across Government to make the world a safer, more empathetic and resilient place.”