Dame Priti Patel asks Chancellor to ‘scrap tourism tax’ in upcoming Budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Dame Priti Patel asks Chancellor to ‘scrap tourism tax’ in upcoming Budget

By Press Association
Dame Priti Patel asks Chancellor to ‘scrap tourism tax’ in Budget (James Manning, PA)
Dame Priti Patel asks Chancellor to ‘scrap tourism tax’ in Budget (James Manning, PA)

Dame Priti Patel has asked Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to scrap the tourism tax and reintroduce VAT-free shopping for tourists ahead of Wednesday’s Budget.

The former home-secretary and the Conservative Party Member for Witham said the move would “give businesses a real boost”, saying the current tax on tourism is making Britain less attractive for tourists.

Writing in the Telegraph, Dame Priti said: “Our country now needs more pro-business measures to secure future growth and with the Budget approaching the Chancellor must consider scrapping the tourism tax and reintroducing VAT-free shopping for foreign visitors.

“Our competitors in Europe have already taken advantage, with France experiencing record levels of tourism spend in 2022 and 2023 as they attract high-spending tourists.

Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (Maja Smiejkowska, PA)

“High-spenders and tourists from the USA, Canada, the Middle East and China are now finding Paris and other European cities a more attractive destination than London and the UK.”

Mrs Patel said data from Visit Britain showed that there was a 10% decline in spending from tourists in 2023, compared to the levels four years earlier.

“Unless tax-free shopping is reintroduced, British businesses and brands will continue to lose out to their European competitors, where tax-free shopping continues,” Dame Priti added.

It comes as Mr Hunt is set to announce funding ahead of the Budget aimed at helping to make the UK “a world leader in manufacturing”.

The package, said to be worth £360 million, is for research and development (R&D) and manufacturing projects across the life sciences, automotive and aerospace sectors.

It includes £92 million joint Government and industry investment to expand facilities to make life-saving medicines and diagnostics products.

In response shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the Government is “incapable of providing the long-term stability manufacturing needs to thrive”.

He added: “Recycled announcements won’t be enough to turn around the lowest business investment in the G7.”